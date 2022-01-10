Raiders Week 18 snap counts: Former Chargers make major contributions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Levi Damien
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

There are a lot of former Chargers on this Raiders team. Many of whom have been a big part of the Raiders this entire season. They were called upon for their most important task since joining the Silver & Black — take down their former team and lead the Raiders to the postseason. And that’s just what they did.

Leading the way at safety was Roderic Teamer who played every snap. Leading the way at cornerback, also playing every snap, was Casey Hayward. Leading the way at linebacker was Denzel Perryman, playing 80% of the snaps.

Brandon Facyson started at cornerback as well. He and Perryman finished first and second on the team in tackles. Facyson added two pass breakups.

Heyward had the team’s only interception on a deep interception while adding three pass breakups. While Tyron Johnson had the other takeaway, forcing a fumble on a punt return.

Darius Philon was lost to a serious knee injury, but in his time in the game, he still managed to lead all interior defensive linemen with four combined tackles. One of those was for a loss and he added a batted pass.

OFFENSE

Spec Tms

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

Brandon Parker

T

80

100%

7

21%

Kolton Miller

T

80

100%

7

21%

Alex Leatherwood

T

80

100%

7

21%

Andre James

C

80

100%

0

0%

John Simpson

G

75

94%

7

21%

Derek Carr

QB

75

94%

0

0%

Zay Jones

WR

71

89%

1

3%

Darren Waller

TE

62

78%

1

3%

Josh Jacobs

RB

57

71%

1

3%

Bryan Edwards

WR

56

70%

1

3%

Hunter Renfrow

WR

51

64%

4

12%

Foster Moreau

TE

49

61%

20

61%

Jalen Richard

RB

24

30%

2

6%

Derek Carrier

TE

12

15%

28

85%

DeSean Jackson

WR

8

10%

0

0%

Marcus Mariota

QB

7

9%

0

0%

Lester Cotton

G

5

6%

0

0%

Tyron Johnson

WR

4

5%

9

27%

Sutton Smith

FB

4

5%

5

15%

DEFENSE

Spec Tms

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

Trevon Moehrig

FS

93

100%

14

42%

Roderic Teamer

CB

93

100%

8

24%

Casey Hayward

CB

93

100%

0

0%

Nate Hobbs

CB

82

88%

12

36%

Maxx Crosby

DE

82

88%

5

15%

Yannick Ngakoue

DE

75

81%

0

0%

Denzel Perryman

LB

74

80%

0

0%

Divine Deablo

LB

66

71%

9

27%

Solomon Thomas

DT

58

62%

5

15%

Brandon Facyson

CB

50

54%

13

39%

Quinton Jefferson

DT

50

54%

5

15%

Desmond Trufant

CB

43

46%

2

6%

Darius Philon

DT

35

38%

3

9%

Dallin Leavitt

FS

33

35%

26

79%

Johnathan Hankins

NT

29

31%

1

3%

Clelin Ferrell

DE

25

27%

5

15%

K.J. Wright

LB

22

24%

0

0%

Malcolm Koonce

DE

15

16%

3

9%

Kyle Wilber

LB

4

4%

25

76%

Keisean Nixon

CB

1

1%

20

61%

SPECIAL TEAMS

Spec Tms

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

Cory Littleton

LB

0

0%

17

52%

William Compton

LB

0

0%

17

52%

Tyree Gillespie

SS

0

0%

16

48%

Daniel Carlson

K

0

0%

15

45%

Trent Sieg

LS

0

0%

11

33%

AJ Cole III

P

0

0%

11

33%

Nick Martin

C

0

0%

7

21%

Jermaine Eluemunor

G

0

0%

7

21%

Peyton Barber

RB

0

0%

5

15%

Recommended Stories