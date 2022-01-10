Raiders Week 18 snap counts: Former Chargers make major contributions
There are a lot of former Chargers on this Raiders team. Many of whom have been a big part of the Raiders this entire season. They were called upon for their most important task since joining the Silver & Black — take down their former team and lead the Raiders to the postseason. And that’s just what they did.
Leading the way at safety was Roderic Teamer who played every snap. Leading the way at cornerback, also playing every snap, was Casey Hayward. Leading the way at linebacker was Denzel Perryman, playing 80% of the snaps.
Brandon Facyson started at cornerback as well. He and Perryman finished first and second on the team in tackles. Facyson added two pass breakups.
Heyward had the team’s only interception on a deep interception while adding three pass breakups. While Tyron Johnson had the other takeaway, forcing a fumble on a punt return.
Darius Philon was lost to a serious knee injury, but in his time in the game, he still managed to lead all interior defensive linemen with four combined tackles. One of those was for a loss and he added a batted pass.
OFFENSE
Spec Tms
Player
Pos
Num
Pct
Num
Pct
Brandon Parker
T
80
100%
7
21%
Kolton Miller
T
80
100%
7
21%
Alex Leatherwood
T
80
100%
7
21%
Andre James
C
80
100%
0
0%
John Simpson
G
75
94%
7
21%
Derek Carr
QB
75
94%
0
0%
Zay Jones
WR
71
89%
1
3%
Darren Waller
TE
62
78%
1
3%
Josh Jacobs
RB
57
71%
1
3%
Bryan Edwards
WR
56
70%
1
3%
Hunter Renfrow
WR
51
64%
4
12%
Foster Moreau
TE
49
61%
20
61%
Jalen Richard
RB
24
30%
2
6%
Derek Carrier
TE
12
15%
28
85%
DeSean Jackson
WR
8
10%
0
0%
Marcus Mariota
QB
7
9%
0
0%
Lester Cotton
G
5
6%
0
0%
Tyron Johnson
WR
4
5%
9
27%
Sutton Smith
FB
4
5%
5
15%
DEFENSE
Spec Tms
Player
Pos
Num
Pct
Num
Pct
Trevon Moehrig
FS
93
100%
14
42%
Roderic Teamer
CB
93
100%
8
24%
Casey Hayward
CB
93
100%
0
0%
Nate Hobbs
CB
82
88%
12
36%
Maxx Crosby
DE
82
88%
5
15%
Yannick Ngakoue
DE
75
81%
0
0%
Denzel Perryman
LB
74
80%
0
0%
Divine Deablo
LB
66
71%
9
27%
Solomon Thomas
DT
58
62%
5
15%
Brandon Facyson
CB
50
54%
13
39%
Quinton Jefferson
DT
50
54%
5
15%
Desmond Trufant
CB
43
46%
2
6%
Darius Philon
DT
35
38%
3
9%
Dallin Leavitt
FS
33
35%
26
79%
Johnathan Hankins
NT
29
31%
1
3%
Clelin Ferrell
DE
25
27%
5
15%
K.J. Wright
LB
22
24%
0
0%
Malcolm Koonce
DE
15
16%
3
9%
Kyle Wilber
LB
4
4%
25
76%
Keisean Nixon
CB
1
1%
20
61%
SPECIAL TEAMS
Spec Tms
Player
Pos
Num
Pct
Num
Pct
Cory Littleton
LB
0
0%
17
52%
William Compton
LB
0
0%
17
52%
Tyree Gillespie
SS
0
0%
16
48%
Daniel Carlson
K
0
0%
15
45%
Trent Sieg
LS
0
0%
11
33%
AJ Cole III
P
0
0%
11
33%
Nick Martin
C
0
0%
7
21%
Jermaine Eluemunor
G
0
0%
7
21%
Peyton Barber
RB
0
0%
5
15%