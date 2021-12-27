Raiders Week 16 snap counts vs Broncos: 3 reserve DBs step up to play nearly every snap
Just prior to Sunday’s game against the Broncos, the Raiders got back nickel cornerback Nate Hobbs from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Then, shockingly, he didn’t see a snap on defense.
Hobbs was instead replaced in the slot by former undrafted CB Keisean Nixon who would end up playing 76% of the snaps (32). He wasn’t the only reserve to step up and play big minutes. In fact he was one of three defense backs to step up with starters out.
This past week the Raiders placed safety Johnathan Abram and CB Trayvon Mullen on injured reserve. They also placed CB Brandon Facyson — who had been starting in place of the injured Mullen much of the season — on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
In their place, two Raiders DB’s got their first starts of the season.
Talk about going deep into the depth chart.
Dallin Leavitt got the start and played every snap (42) at strong safety while Desmond Trufant — who was just signed in late October and who just last week played a grand total of two snaps — started at outside corner and missed just one snap (41).
The only full time starting DB’s to play on defense were FS Tre’von Moehrig and CB Casey Hayward.
It worked out well considering the Raiders gave up just eight first downs in the game and 10 of the Broncos’ 13 points came off turnovers.
OFFENSE
Spec Tms
Player
Pos
Num
Pct
Num
Pct
Brandon Parker
T
69
100%
3
14%
Kolton Miller
T
69
100%
3
14%
Alex Leatherwood
T
69
100%
3
14%
John Simpson
G
69
100%
3
14%
Derek Carr
QB
69
100%
0
0%
Andre James
C
69
100%
0
0%
Foster Moreau
TE
65
94%
7
32%
Zay Jones
WR
52
75%
0
0%
Josh Jacobs
RB
48
70%
0
0%
Hunter Renfrow
WR
40
58%
5
23%
DeSean Jackson
WR
36
52%
0
0%
Nick Bowers
TE
26
38%
4
18%
Tyron Johnson
WR
18
26%
5
23%
Dillon Stoner
WR
14
20%
0
0%
Daniel Helm
TE
13
19%
9
41%
Peyton Barber
RB
12
17%
4
18%
Sutton Smith
FB
11
16%
10
45%
Jalen Richard
RB
10
14%
1
5%
DEFENSE
Spec Tms
Player
Pos
Num
Pct
Num
Pct
Dallin Leavitt
FS
42
100%
15
68%
Trevon Moehrig
FS
42
100%
12
55%
Casey Hayward
CB
41
98%
5
23%
Desmond Trufant
CB
41
98%
1
5%
Denzel Perryman
LB
39
93%
0
0%
Keisean Nixon
CB
32
76%
16
73%
Maxx Crosby
DE
32
76%
5
23%
Divine Deablo
LB
32
76%
3
14%
Yannick Ngakoue
DE
31
74%
1
5%
Quinton Jefferson
DT
30
71%
4
18%
Darius Philon
DT
24
57%
2
9%
Solomon Thomas
DT
20
48%
5
23%
K.J. Wright
LB
13
31%
1
5%
Damion Square
NT
11
26%
3
14%
Carl Nassib
DE
11
26%
0
0%
Clelin Ferrell
DE
10
24%
13
59%
Tyree Gillespie
SS
6
14%
8
36%
Cory Littleton
LB
5
12%
19
86%
SPECIAL TEAMS
Spec Tms
Player
Pos
Num
Pct
Num
Pct
Marquel Lee
LB
0
0%
19
86%
Patrick Onwuasor
LB
0
0%
12
55%
Kavon Frazier
FS
0
0%
8
36%
Daniel Carlson
K
0
0%
7
32%
Nate Hobbs
CB
0
0%
6
27%
Trent Sieg
LS
0
0%
5
23%
AJ Cole III
P
0
0%
5
23%
Amik Robertson
CB
0
0%
4
18%
Nick Martin
C
0
0%
3
14%
Lester Cotton
G
0
0%
3
14%