Raiders Week 16 snap counts vs Broncos: 3 reserve DBs step up to play nearly every snap

Levi Damien
·3 min read
Just prior to Sunday’s game against the Broncos, the Raiders got back nickel cornerback Nate Hobbs from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Then, shockingly, he didn’t see a snap on defense.

Hobbs was instead replaced in the slot by former undrafted CB Keisean Nixon who would end up playing 76% of the snaps (32). He wasn’t the only reserve to step up and play big minutes. In fact he was one of three defense backs to step up with starters out.

This past week the Raiders placed safety Johnathan Abram and CB Trayvon Mullen on injured reserve. They also placed CB Brandon Facyson — who had been starting in place of the injured Mullen much of the season — on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

In their place, two Raiders DB’s got their first starts of the season.

Talk about going deep into the depth chart.

Dallin Leavitt got the start and played every snap (42) at strong safety while Desmond Trufant — who was just signed in late October and who just last week played a grand total of two snaps — started at outside corner and missed just one snap (41).

The only full time starting DB’s to play on defense were FS Tre’von Moehrig and CB Casey Hayward.

It worked out well considering the Raiders gave up just eight first downs in the game and 10 of the Broncos’ 13 points came off turnovers.

OFFENSE

Spec Tms

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

Brandon Parker

T

69

100%

3

14%

Kolton Miller

T

69

100%

3

14%

Alex Leatherwood

T

69

100%

3

14%

John Simpson

G

69

100%

3

14%

Derek Carr

QB

69

100%

0

0%

Andre James

C

69

100%

0

0%

Foster Moreau

TE

65

94%

7

32%

Zay Jones

WR

52

75%

0

0%

Josh Jacobs

RB

48

70%

0

0%

Hunter Renfrow

WR

40

58%

5

23%

DeSean Jackson

WR

36

52%

0

0%

Nick Bowers

TE

26

38%

4

18%

Tyron Johnson

WR

18

26%

5

23%

Dillon Stoner

WR

14

20%

0

0%

Daniel Helm

TE

13

19%

9

41%

Peyton Barber

RB

12

17%

4

18%

Sutton Smith

FB

11

16%

10

45%

Jalen Richard

RB

10

14%

1

5%

DEFENSE

Spec Tms

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

Dallin Leavitt

FS

42

100%

15

68%

Trevon Moehrig

FS

42

100%

12

55%

Casey Hayward

CB

41

98%

5

23%

Desmond Trufant

CB

41

98%

1

5%

Denzel Perryman

LB

39

93%

0

0%

Keisean Nixon

CB

32

76%

16

73%

Maxx Crosby

DE

32

76%

5

23%

Divine Deablo

LB

32

76%

3

14%

Yannick Ngakoue

DE

31

74%

1

5%

Quinton Jefferson

DT

30

71%

4

18%

Darius Philon

DT

24

57%

2

9%

Solomon Thomas

DT

20

48%

5

23%

K.J. Wright

LB

13

31%

1

5%

Damion Square

NT

11

26%

3

14%

Carl Nassib

DE

11

26%

0

0%

Clelin Ferrell

DE

10

24%

13

59%

Tyree Gillespie

SS

6

14%

8

36%

Cory Littleton

LB

5

12%

19

86%

SPECIAL TEAMS

Spec Tms

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

Marquel Lee

LB

0

0%

19

86%

Patrick Onwuasor

LB

0

0%

12

55%

Kavon Frazier

FS

0

0%

8

36%

Daniel Carlson

K

0

0%

7

32%

Nate Hobbs

CB

0

0%

6

27%

Trent Sieg

LS

0

0%

5

23%

AJ Cole III

P

0

0%

5

23%

Amik Robertson

CB

0

0%

4

18%

Nick Martin

C

0

0%

3

14%

Lester Cotton

G

0

0%

3

14%

