Raiders Week 15 snap counts vs Patriots: Backup guards go most of the way

After several weeks in which the Raiders were getting comfortable with the same lineup along the offensive line, things got shaken up Sunday.

The Raiders were forced to dig deep into the depth chart at both guard spots. The result was two guards who were on the practice squad this time last week playing most of the snaps.

Hroniss Grasu was signed off the practice squad last week. He got the start at right guard in place of the injured Alex Bars and Grasu ended up playing every snap in the game.

Before halftime, left guard Dylan Parham went down with injury and in came Jordan Meredith who was elevated from the practice squad in the days leading up to the game. Meredith ended up playing 41 snaps (60%).

Against a tough Patriots defense, it was clear the changes on the line affected protections, but the Raiders were still able to tie up the game late before the defensive touchdown to win it.

Offense

Spec Tms

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

Kolton Miller

T

68

100%

4

12%

Jermaine Eluemunor

T

68

100%

4

12%

Hroniss Grasu

G

68

100%

4

12%

Andre James

C

68

100%

3

9%

Derek Carr

QB

68

100%

0

0%

Davante Adams

WR

67

99%

0

0%

Mack Hollins

WR

60

88%

3

9%

Josh Jacobs

RB

51

75%

0

0%

Jordan Meredith

G

41

60%

4

12%

Foster Moreau

TE

38

56%

8

25%

Darren Waller

TE

33

49%

0

0%

Hunter Renfrow

WR

29

43%

6

19%

Dylan Parham

G

27

40%

1

3%

Keelan Cole

WR

16

24%

0

0%

Ameer Abdullah

RB

15

22%

21

66%

Jakob Johnson

FB

15

22%

13

41%

Thayer Munford

T

13

19%

4

12%

Zamir White

RB

3

4%

6

19%

Defense

Spec Tms

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

Nate Hobbs

CB

65

100%

5

16%

Duron Harmon

SS

65

100%

4

12%

Denzel Perryman

LB

65

100%

0

0%

Trevon Moehrig

FS

65

100%

0

0%

Maxx Crosby

DE

64

98%

6

19%

Chandler Jones

DE

60

92%

0

0%

Bilal Nichols

DT

54

83%

6

19%

Amik Robertson

CB

54

83%

0

0%

Luke Masterson

LB

44

68%

17

53%

Tyler Hall

CB

43

66%

0

0%

Roderic Teamer

SS

30

46%

15

47%

Jerry Tillery

DT

30

46%

4

12%

Kyle Peko

DT

22

34%

8

25%

Clelin Ferrell

DE

18

28%

6

19%

Isaiah Pola-Mao

FS

12

18%

22

69%

Matthew Butler

DT

11

17%

0

0%

Sidney Jones

CB

11

17%

0

0%

Malcolm Koonce

DE

1

2%

21

66%

Special Teams

Spec Tms

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

Matthias Farley

FS

0

0%

28

88%

Brandon Bolden

RB

0

0%

24

75%

Curtis Bolton

LB

0

0%

22

69%

Jesper Horsted

TE

0

0%

18

56%

Darien Butler

LB

0

0%

17

53%

Brittain Brown

RB

0

0%

11

34%

AJ Cole III

P

0

0%

11

34%

Trent Sieg

LS

0

0%

11

34%

Daniel Carlson

K

0

0%

9

28%

Sam Webb

CB

0

0%

6

19%

