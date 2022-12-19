Raiders Week 15 snap counts vs Patriots: Backup guards go most of the way
After several weeks in which the Raiders were getting comfortable with the same lineup along the offensive line, things got shaken up Sunday.
The Raiders were forced to dig deep into the depth chart at both guard spots. The result was two guards who were on the practice squad this time last week playing most of the snaps.
Hroniss Grasu was signed off the practice squad last week. He got the start at right guard in place of the injured Alex Bars and Grasu ended up playing every snap in the game.
Before halftime, left guard Dylan Parham went down with injury and in came Jordan Meredith who was elevated from the practice squad in the days leading up to the game. Meredith ended up playing 41 snaps (60%).
Against a tough Patriots defense, it was clear the changes on the line affected protections, but the Raiders were still able to tie up the game late before the defensive touchdown to win it.
Offense
Spec Tms
Player
Pos
Num
Pct
Num
Pct
Kolton Miller
T
68
100%
4
12%
Jermaine Eluemunor
T
68
100%
4
12%
Hroniss Grasu
G
68
100%
4
12%
Andre James
C
68
100%
3
9%
Derek Carr
QB
68
100%
0
0%
Davante Adams
WR
67
99%
0
0%
Mack Hollins
WR
60
88%
3
9%
Josh Jacobs
RB
51
75%
0
0%
Jordan Meredith
G
41
60%
4
12%
Foster Moreau
TE
38
56%
8
25%
Darren Waller
TE
33
49%
0
0%
Hunter Renfrow
WR
29
43%
6
19%
Dylan Parham
G
27
40%
1
3%
Keelan Cole
WR
16
24%
0
0%
Ameer Abdullah
RB
15
22%
21
66%
Jakob Johnson
FB
15
22%
13
41%
Thayer Munford
T
13
19%
4
12%
Zamir White
RB
3
4%
6
19%
Defense
Spec Tms
Player
Pos
Num
Pct
Num
Pct
Nate Hobbs
CB
65
100%
5
16%
Duron Harmon
SS
65
100%
4
12%
Denzel Perryman
LB
65
100%
0
0%
Trevon Moehrig
FS
65
100%
0
0%
Maxx Crosby
DE
64
98%
6
19%
Chandler Jones
DE
60
92%
0
0%
Bilal Nichols
DT
54
83%
6
19%
Amik Robertson
CB
54
83%
0
0%
Luke Masterson
LB
44
68%
17
53%
Tyler Hall
CB
43
66%
0
0%
Roderic Teamer
SS
30
46%
15
47%
Jerry Tillery
DT
30
46%
4
12%
Kyle Peko
DT
22
34%
8
25%
Clelin Ferrell
DE
18
28%
6
19%
Isaiah Pola-Mao
FS
12
18%
22
69%
Matthew Butler
DT
11
17%
0
0%
Sidney Jones
CB
11
17%
0
0%
Malcolm Koonce
DE
1
2%
21
66%
Special Teams
Spec Tms
Player
Pos
Num
Pct
Num
Pct
Matthias Farley
FS
0
0%
28
88%
Brandon Bolden
RB
0
0%
24
75%
Curtis Bolton
LB
0
0%
22
69%
Jesper Horsted
TE
0
0%
18
56%
Darien Butler
LB
0
0%
17
53%
Brittain Brown
RB
0
0%
11
34%
AJ Cole III
P
0
0%
11
34%
Trent Sieg
LS
0
0%
11
34%
Daniel Carlson
K
0
0%
9
28%
Sam Webb
CB
0
0%
6
19%