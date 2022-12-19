Raiders Week 15 snap counts vs Patriots: Backup guards go most of the way

After several weeks in which the Raiders were getting comfortable with the same lineup along the offensive line, things got shaken up Sunday.

The Raiders were forced to dig deep into the depth chart at both guard spots. The result was two guards who were on the practice squad this time last week playing most of the snaps.

Hroniss Grasu was signed off the practice squad last week. He got the start at right guard in place of the injured Alex Bars and Grasu ended up playing every snap in the game.

Before halftime, left guard Dylan Parham went down with injury and in came Jordan Meredith who was elevated from the practice squad in the days leading up to the game. Meredith ended up playing 41 snaps (60%).

Against a tough Patriots defense, it was clear the changes on the line affected protections, but the Raiders were still able to tie up the game late before the defensive touchdown to win it.

Offense Spec Tms Player Pos Num Pct Num Pct Kolton Miller T 68 100% 4 12% Jermaine Eluemunor T 68 100% 4 12% Hroniss Grasu G 68 100% 4 12% Andre James C 68 100% 3 9% Derek Carr QB 68 100% 0 0% Davante Adams WR 67 99% 0 0% Mack Hollins WR 60 88% 3 9% Josh Jacobs RB 51 75% 0 0% Jordan Meredith G 41 60% 4 12% Foster Moreau TE 38 56% 8 25% Darren Waller TE 33 49% 0 0% Hunter Renfrow WR 29 43% 6 19% Dylan Parham G 27 40% 1 3% Keelan Cole WR 16 24% 0 0% Ameer Abdullah RB 15 22% 21 66% Jakob Johnson FB 15 22% 13 41% Thayer Munford T 13 19% 4 12% Zamir White RB 3 4% 6 19% Defense Spec Tms Player Pos Num Pct Num Pct Nate Hobbs CB 65 100% 5 16% Duron Harmon SS 65 100% 4 12% Denzel Perryman LB 65 100% 0 0% Trevon Moehrig FS 65 100% 0 0% Maxx Crosby DE 64 98% 6 19% Chandler Jones DE 60 92% 0 0% Bilal Nichols DT 54 83% 6 19% Amik Robertson CB 54 83% 0 0% Luke Masterson LB 44 68% 17 53% Tyler Hall CB 43 66% 0 0% Roderic Teamer SS 30 46% 15 47% Jerry Tillery DT 30 46% 4 12% Kyle Peko DT 22 34% 8 25% Clelin Ferrell DE 18 28% 6 19% Isaiah Pola-Mao FS 12 18% 22 69% Matthew Butler DT 11 17% 0 0% Sidney Jones CB 11 17% 0 0% Malcolm Koonce DE 1 2% 21 66% Special Teams Spec Tms Player Pos Num Pct Num Pct Matthias Farley FS 0 0% 28 88% Brandon Bolden RB 0 0% 24 75% Curtis Bolton LB 0 0% 22 69% Jesper Horsted TE 0 0% 18 56% Darien Butler LB 0 0% 17 53% Brittain Brown RB 0 0% 11 34% AJ Cole III P 0 0% 11 34% Trent Sieg LS 0 0% 11 34% Daniel Carlson K 0 0% 9 28% Sam Webb CB 0 0% 6 19%

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire