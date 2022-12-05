Raiders Week 13 snap counts vs Chargers: Duron Harmon leads team, has huge takeaway
No player on the Raiders had more snaps than Duron Harmon. The veteran safety played all 75 defensive snaps and added five snaps on special teams as well.
Along the way Harmon forced the fumble that would be the Raiders only takeaway of the game. Nate Hobbs recovered that fumble and in one play the Raiders converted that turnover into a touchdown, with Derek Carr throwing for Davante Adams.
It was 13-10 in favor of the Chargers and they had the ball first to begin the third quarter. The turnover gave the Raiders the ball at the Los Angeles 45-yard-line and the touchdown gave the Raiders their first lead of the game at 17-13. And they never looked back.
Harmon finished tied for third on the team with six combined tackles (four solo). He was a big reason the Raiders felt comfortable cutting former first round pick Johnathan Abram. And he lived up to that confidence placed in him Sunday.
Offense
Spec Tms
Player
Pos
Num
Pct
Num
Pct
Alex Bars
G
61
100%
6
20%
Dylan Parham
G
61
100%
6
20%
Kolton Miller
T
61
100%
6
20%
Jermaine Eluemunor
G
61
100%
6
20%
Andre James
C
61
100%
0
0%
Derek Carr
QB
61
100%
0
0%
Mack Hollins
WR
60
98%
2
7%
Davante Adams
WR
59
97%
0
0%
Foster Moreau
TE
55
90%
6
20%
Josh Jacobs
RB
46
75%
0
0%
Keelan Cole
WR
35
57%
4
13%
Jakob Johnson
FB
22
36%
9
30%
Ameer Abdullah
RB
12
20%
14
47%
Jacob Hollister
TE
6
10%
11
37%
Zamir White
RB
4
7%
5
17%
DJ Turner
WR
3
5%
8
27%
Thayer Munford
T
3
5%
6
20%
Defense
Spec Tms
Player
Pos
Num
Pct
Num
Pct
Duron Harmon
SS
75
100%
5
17%
Trevon Moehrig
FS
75
100%
0
0%
Maxx Crosby
DE
73
97%
7
23%
Nate Hobbs
CB
72
96%
0
0%
Chandler Jones
DE
66
88%
0
0%
Denzel Perryman
LB
60
80%
0
0%
Amik Robertson
CB
59
79%
0
0%
Bilal Nichols
DT
56
75%
5
17%
Jerry Tillery
DT
55
73%
5
17%
Jayon Brown
LB
50
67%
0
0%
Sam Webb
CB
46
61%
4
13%
Rock Ya-Sin
CB
39
52%
0
0%
Roderic Teamer
SS
27
36%
15
50%
Clelin Ferrell
DE
20
27%
7
23%
Isaiah Pola-Mao
FS
13
17%
16
53%
Matthew Butler
DT
13
17%
0
0%
Kyle Peko
DT
12
16%
11
37%
Luke Masterson
LB
8
11%
24
80%
Sidney Jones
CB
4
5%
0
0%
Tashawn Bower
DE
2
3%
9
30%
Special Teams
Spec Tms
Player
Pos
Num
Pct
Num
Pct
Matthias Farley
FS
0
0%
24
80%
Darien Butler
LB
0
0%
22
73%
Brandon Bolden
RB
0
0%
19
63%
Curtis Bolton
LB
0
0%
17
57%
Malcolm Koonce
DE
0
0%
13
43%
Daniel Carlson
K
0
0%
12
40%
Trent Sieg
LS
0
0%
10
33%
AJ Cole III
P
0
0%
10
33%
John Simpson
G
0
0%
6
2