Raiders Week 13 snap counts vs Chargers: Duron Harmon leads team, has huge takeaway

No player on the Raiders had more snaps than Duron Harmon. The veteran safety played all 75 defensive snaps and added five snaps on special teams as well.

Along the way Harmon forced the fumble that would be the Raiders only takeaway of the game. Nate Hobbs recovered that fumble and in one play the Raiders converted that turnover into a touchdown, with Derek Carr throwing for Davante Adams.

It was 13-10 in favor of the Chargers and they had the ball first to begin the third quarter. The turnover gave the Raiders the ball at the Los Angeles 45-yard-line and the touchdown gave the Raiders their first lead of the game at 17-13. And they never looked back.

Harmon finished tied for third on the team with six combined tackles (four solo). He was a big reason the Raiders felt comfortable cutting former first round pick Johnathan Abram. And he lived up to that confidence placed in him Sunday.

Offense Spec Tms Player Pos Num Pct Num Pct Alex Bars G 61 100% 6 20% Dylan Parham G 61 100% 6 20% Kolton Miller T 61 100% 6 20% Jermaine Eluemunor G 61 100% 6 20% Andre James C 61 100% 0 0% Derek Carr QB 61 100% 0 0% Mack Hollins WR 60 98% 2 7% Davante Adams WR 59 97% 0 0% Foster Moreau TE 55 90% 6 20% Josh Jacobs RB 46 75% 0 0% Keelan Cole WR 35 57% 4 13% Jakob Johnson FB 22 36% 9 30% Ameer Abdullah RB 12 20% 14 47% Jacob Hollister TE 6 10% 11 37% Zamir White RB 4 7% 5 17% DJ Turner WR 3 5% 8 27% Thayer Munford T 3 5% 6 20% Defense Spec Tms Player Pos Num Pct Num Pct Duron Harmon SS 75 100% 5 17% Trevon Moehrig FS 75 100% 0 0% Maxx Crosby DE 73 97% 7 23% Nate Hobbs CB 72 96% 0 0% Chandler Jones DE 66 88% 0 0% Denzel Perryman LB 60 80% 0 0% Amik Robertson CB 59 79% 0 0% Bilal Nichols DT 56 75% 5 17% Jerry Tillery DT 55 73% 5 17% Jayon Brown LB 50 67% 0 0% Sam Webb CB 46 61% 4 13% Rock Ya-Sin CB 39 52% 0 0% Roderic Teamer SS 27 36% 15 50% Clelin Ferrell DE 20 27% 7 23% Isaiah Pola-Mao FS 13 17% 16 53% Matthew Butler DT 13 17% 0 0% Kyle Peko DT 12 16% 11 37% Luke Masterson LB 8 11% 24 80% Sidney Jones CB 4 5% 0 0% Tashawn Bower DE 2 3% 9 30% Special Teams Spec Tms Player Pos Num Pct Num Pct Matthias Farley FS 0 0% 24 80% Darien Butler LB 0 0% 22 73% Brandon Bolden RB 0 0% 19 63% Curtis Bolton LB 0 0% 17 57% Malcolm Koonce DE 0 0% 13 43% Daniel Carlson K 0 0% 12 40% Trent Sieg LS 0 0% 10 33% AJ Cole III P 0 0% 10 33% John Simpson G 0 0% 6 2

