Raiders Week 13 snap counts vs Chargers: Duron Harmon leads team, has huge takeaway

Levi Damien
·3 min read

No player on the Raiders had more snaps than Duron Harmon. The veteran safety played all 75 defensive snaps and added five snaps on special teams as well.

Along the way Harmon forced the fumble that would be the Raiders only takeaway of the game. Nate Hobbs recovered that fumble and in one play the Raiders converted that turnover into a touchdown, with Derek Carr throwing for Davante Adams.

It was 13-10 in favor of the Chargers and they had the ball first to begin the third quarter. The turnover gave the Raiders the ball at the Los Angeles 45-yard-line and the touchdown gave the Raiders their first lead of the game at 17-13. And they never looked back.

Harmon finished tied for third on the team with six combined tackles (four solo). He was a big reason the Raiders felt comfortable cutting former first round pick Johnathan Abram. And he lived up to that confidence placed in him Sunday.

Offense

Spec Tms

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

Alex Bars

G

61

100%

6

20%

Dylan Parham

G

61

100%

6

20%

Kolton Miller

T

61

100%

6

20%

Jermaine Eluemunor

G

61

100%

6

20%

Andre James

C

61

100%

0

0%

Derek Carr

QB

61

100%

0

0%

Mack Hollins

WR

60

98%

2

7%

Davante Adams

WR

59

97%

0

0%

Foster Moreau

TE

55

90%

6

20%

Josh Jacobs

RB

46

75%

0

0%

Keelan Cole

WR

35

57%

4

13%

Jakob Johnson

FB

22

36%

9

30%

Ameer Abdullah

RB

12

20%

14

47%

Jacob Hollister

TE

6

10%

11

37%

Zamir White

RB

4

7%

5

17%

DJ Turner

WR

3

5%

8

27%

Thayer Munford

T

3

5%

6

20%

Defense

Spec Tms

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

Duron Harmon

SS

75

100%

5

17%

Trevon Moehrig

FS

75

100%

0

0%

Maxx Crosby

DE

73

97%

7

23%

Nate Hobbs

CB

72

96%

0

0%

Chandler Jones

DE

66

88%

0

0%

Denzel Perryman

LB

60

80%

0

0%

Amik Robertson

CB

59

79%

0

0%

Bilal Nichols

DT

56

75%

5

17%

Jerry Tillery

DT

55

73%

5

17%

Jayon Brown

LB

50

67%

0

0%

Sam Webb

CB

46

61%

4

13%

Rock Ya-Sin

CB

39

52%

0

0%

Roderic Teamer

SS

27

36%

15

50%

Clelin Ferrell

DE

20

27%

7

23%

Isaiah Pola-Mao

FS

13

17%

16

53%

Matthew Butler

DT

13

17%

0

0%

Kyle Peko

DT

12

16%

11

37%

Luke Masterson

LB

8

11%

24

80%

Sidney Jones

CB

4

5%

0

0%

Tashawn Bower

DE

2

3%

9

30%

Special Teams

Spec Tms

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

Matthias Farley

FS

0

0%

24

80%

Darien Butler

LB

0

0%

22

73%

Brandon Bolden

RB

0

0%

19

63%

Curtis Bolton

LB

0

0%

17

57%

Malcolm Koonce

DE

0

0%

13

43%

Daniel Carlson

K

0

0%

12

40%

Trent Sieg

LS

0

0%

10

33%

AJ Cole III

P

0

0%

10

33%

John Simpson

G

0

0%

6

2

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire

