Raiders Week 13 snap counts vs Washington: Rookies see most extensive playing time
Most of this season, the Raiders have relied heavily on a few of their rookies while the rest have barely seen the field. Sunday, those same players they’ve relied upon all season still played a lot of snaps, but they were joined by a couple of other rookies.
Third round rookies Malcolm Koonce and Divine Deablo both saw season highs in snaps.
Koonce made his debut, seeing his first snaps of the season. Koonce got the nod due to the injury to Carl Nassib. The rookie played 7 snaps and got a sack. He also played four snaps on special teams.
Deablo saw a season-high 38 defensive snaps plus 17 on special teams. He came into the game when Nicholas Morrow left with an injury. Prior to this game, Deablo had seen just 26 defensive snaps over the first 11 games combined.
Top two rookies G Alex Leatherwood and S Tre’von Moehrig both played every snap. While nickel CB Nate Hobbs played 49 snaps (73%).
OFFENSE
Spec Tms
Player
Pos
Num
Pct
Num
Pct
Kolton Miller
T
59
100%
3
13%
Alex Leatherwood
T
59
100%
3
13%
John Simpson
G
59
100%
3
13%
Brandon Parker
T
59
100%
3
13%
Derek Carr
QB
59
100%
0
0%
Andre James
C
59
100%
0
0%
Hunter Renfrow
WR
54
92%
4
17%
Zay Jones
WR
51
86%
0
0%
Foster Moreau
TE
50
85%
7
30%
Josh Jacobs
RB
50
85%
0
0%
Bryan Edwards
WR
40
68%
0
0%
DeSean Jackson
WR
24
41%
0
0%
Kenyan Drake
RB
7
12%
1
4%
Sutton Smith
FB
6
10%
9
39%
Peyton Barber
RB
5
8%
3
13%
Jackson Barton
T
3
5%
0
0%
Daniel Helm
TE
2
3%
11
48%
Marcus Mariota
QB
2
3%
0
0%
Nick Martin
C
1
2%
3
13%
DEFENSE
Spec Tms
Player
Pos
Num
Pct
Num
Pct
Trevon Moehrig
FS
67
100%
12
52%
Brandon Facyson
CB
67
100%
8
35%
Johnathan Abram
SS
67
100%
4
17%
Casey Hayward
CB
67
100%
0
0%
Maxx Crosby
DE
60
90%
3
13%
Yannick Ngakoue
DE
54
81%
0
0%
Nate Hobbs
CB
49
73%
8
35%
Denzel Perryman
LB
47
70%
0
0%
Quinton Jefferson
DT
45
67%
3
13%
Divine Deablo
LB
38
57%
17
74%
Johnathan Hankins
NT
37
55%
2
9%
K.J. Wright
LB
35
52%
0
0%
Solomon Thomas
DT
33
49%
3
13%
Cory Littleton
LB
23
34%
12
52%
Damion Square
NT
17
25%
1
4%
Clelin Ferrell
DE
13
19%
8
35%
Dallin Leavitt
FS
8
12%
20
87%
Malcolm Koonce
DE
7
10%
4
17%
Marquel Lee
LB
3
4%
19
83%
SPECIAL TEAMS
Spec Tms
Player
Pos
Num
Pct
Num
Pct
Keisean Nixon
CB
0
0%
17
74%
Roderic Teamer
CB
0
0%
17
74%
Nick Kwiatkoski
LB
0
0%
8
35%
Daniel Carlson
K
0
0%
8
35%
Matt Bushman
TE
0
0%
8
35%
AJ Cole III
P
0
0%
7
30%
Carson Tinker
LS
0
0%
7
30%
Dillon Stoner
WR
0
0%
4
17%
Jordan Simmons
G
0
0%
3
13%
