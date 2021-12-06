Raiders Week 13 snap counts vs Washington: Rookies see most extensive playing time

Most of this season, the Raiders have relied heavily on a few of their rookies while the rest have barely seen the field. Sunday, those same players they’ve relied upon all season still played a lot of snaps, but they were joined by a couple of other rookies.

Third round rookies Malcolm Koonce and Divine Deablo both saw season highs in snaps.

Koonce made his debut, seeing his first snaps of the season. Koonce got the nod due to the injury to Carl Nassib. The rookie played 7 snaps and got a sack. He also played four snaps on special teams.

Deablo saw a season-high 38 defensive snaps plus 17 on special teams. He came into the game when Nicholas Morrow left with an injury. Prior to this game, Deablo had seen just 26 defensive snaps over the first 11 games combined.

Top two rookies G Alex Leatherwood and S Tre’von Moehrig both played every snap. While nickel CB Nate Hobbs played 49 snaps (73%).

OFFENSE

Spec Tms

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

Kolton Miller

T

59

100%

3

13%

Alex Leatherwood

T

59

100%

3

13%

John Simpson

G

59

100%

3

13%

Brandon Parker

T

59

100%

3

13%

Derek Carr

QB

59

100%

0

0%

Andre James

C

59

100%

0

0%

Hunter Renfrow

WR

54

92%

4

17%

Zay Jones

WR

51

86%

0

0%

Foster Moreau

TE

50

85%

7

30%

Josh Jacobs

RB

50

85%

0

0%

Bryan Edwards

WR

40

68%

0

0%

DeSean Jackson

WR

24

41%

0

0%

Kenyan Drake

RB

7

12%

1

4%

Sutton Smith

FB

6

10%

9

39%

Peyton Barber

RB

5

8%

3

13%

Jackson Barton

T

3

5%

0

0%

Daniel Helm

TE

2

3%

11

48%

Marcus Mariota

QB

2

3%

0

0%

Nick Martin

C

1

2%

3

13%

DEFENSE

Spec Tms

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

Trevon Moehrig

FS

67

100%

12

52%

Brandon Facyson

CB

67

100%

8

35%

Johnathan Abram

SS

67

100%

4

17%

Casey Hayward

CB

67

100%

0

0%

Maxx Crosby

DE

60

90%

3

13%

Yannick Ngakoue

DE

54

81%

0

0%

Nate Hobbs

CB

49

73%

8

35%

Denzel Perryman

LB

47

70%

0

0%

Quinton Jefferson

DT

45

67%

3

13%

Divine Deablo

LB

38

57%

17

74%

Johnathan Hankins

NT

37

55%

2

9%

K.J. Wright

LB

35

52%

0

0%

Solomon Thomas

DT

33

49%

3

13%

Cory Littleton

LB

23

34%

12

52%

Damion Square

NT

17

25%

1

4%

Clelin Ferrell

DE

13

19%

8

35%

Dallin Leavitt

FS

8

12%

20

87%

Malcolm Koonce

DE

7

10%

4

17%

Marquel Lee

LB

3

4%

19

83%

SPECIAL TEAMS

Spec Tms

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

Keisean Nixon

CB

0

0%

17

74%

Roderic Teamer

CB

0

0%

17

74%

Nick Kwiatkoski

LB

0

0%

8

35%

Daniel Carlson

K

0

0%

8

35%

Matt Bushman

TE

0

0%

8

35%

AJ Cole III

P

0

0%

7

30%

Carson Tinker

LS

0

0%

7

30%

Dillon Stoner

WR

0

0%

4

17%

Jordan Simmons

G

0

0%

3

13%

