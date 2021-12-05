Raiders Week 13 inactives vs Washington: Rookie DE Malcolm Koonce could make NFL debut

We have yet to see Raiders third round rookie Malcolm Koonce take the field in an NFL game. Today could change all that. With DE Carl Nassib out with injury, Koonce is active and figures to see action for the first time.

This is just the second time Koonce has been active as a pro. He was active in week three against the Steelers, but didn’t play in the game. He’s been inactive every other game this season.

It’s somewhat rare for a third round pick to be a healthy scratch through the first 12 games of his career. For Koonce it has as much to do with numbers as anything. He’s simply behind four other players on the depth chart.

The starters at defensive end are Yannick Ngakoue and Maxx Crosby with Nassib and former 4th overall pick Clelin Ferrell coming off the bench. And with Nassib down, that opened the door for Koonce.