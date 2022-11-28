Raiders Week 12 snap counts vs Seahawks: Raiders dig deep at cornerback

Early in the season the most unstable condition on the Raiders was the offensive line. Left tackle was the only position along the line that was settled while the other four positions seemed to have a different combination of starters week by week.

Of late, the offensive line has settled in. While they haven’t always been great, there is little uncertainty as to who will start where. Players tend to start at more predictable positions and play the entire game there.

The most unstable position now would be cornerback.

The one steady presence has been Rock Ya-Sin, who, for some reason, didn’t start against the Seahawks, but still played every other snap.

Three cornerbacks started for the Raiders — Anthony Averett, undrafted rookie Sam Webb, and recent free agent addition and practice squad call-up Tyler Hall.

Averett would suffered a toe injury after 22 snaps and was ruled OUT. Webb would finish second among cornerbacks with 47 snaps (72%) with Hall next with 32 snaps (49%).

Meanwhile Amik Robertson — who has started four games this season — saw a season-low four snaps on defense.

The hope for the Raiders is that Nate Hobbs will be ready to return soon. The second-year cornerback designated for return last week but not activated. His return from injured reserve would be a big upgrade to this unit.

Offense

Spec Tms

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

Dylan Parham

G

77

100%

7

21%

Foster Moreau

TE

77

100%

7

21%

Alex Bars

G

77

100%

7

21%

Kolton Miller

T

77

100%

7

21%

Jermaine Eluemunor

T

77

100%

7

21%

Davante Adams

WR

77

100%

0

0%

Andre James

C

77

100%

0

0%

Derek Carr

QB

76

99%

0

0%

Mack Hollins

WR

74

96%

4

12%

Josh Jacobs

RB

61

79%

0

0%

Keelan Cole

WR

50

65%

4

12%

Jakob Johnson

FB

20

26%

10

29%

Ameer Abdullah

RB

14

18%

17

50%

Thayer Munford

T

7

9%

7

21%

Zamir White

RB

3

4%

8

24%

DJ Turner

WR

2

3%

9

26%

Jarrett Stidham

QB

1

1%

0

0%

Defense

Spec Tms

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

Maxx Crosby

DE

65

100%

7

21%

Duron Harmon

SS

65

100%

6

18%

Trevon Moehrig

FS

65

100%

0

0%

Rock Ya-Sin

CB

64

98%

0

0%

Chandler Jones

DE

57

88%

0

0%

Jayon Brown

LB

55

85%

0

0%

Denzel Perryman

LB

54

83%

0

0%

Sam Webb

CB

47

72%

2

6%

Bilal Nichols

DT

44

68%

6

18%

Tyler Hall

CB

32

49%

0

0%

Roderic Teamer

SS

30

46%

17

50%

Jerry Tillery

DT

30

46%

6

18%

Andrew Billings

DT

28

43%

5

15%

Anthony Averett

CB

22

34%

0

0%

Kyle Peko

DT

21

32%

1

3%

Clelin Ferrell

DE

18

28%

10

29%

Luke Masterson

LB

13

20%

27

79%

Amik Robertson

CB

4

6%

2

6%

Isaiah Pola-Mao

FS

1

2%

20

59%

Special Teams

Spec Tms

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

Darien Butler

LB

0

0%

27

79%

Matthias Farley

FS

0

0%

27

79%

Curtis Bolton

LB

0

0%

20

59%

Malcolm Koonce

DE

0

0%

20

59%

Daniel Carlson

K

0

0%

14

41%

Brandon Bolden

RB

0

0%

11

32%

Jesper Horsted

TE

0

0%

11

32%

AJ Cole III

P

0

0%

9

26%

Trent Sieg

LS

0

0%

9

26%

Tashawn Bower

DE

0

0%

9

26%

John Simpson

G

0

0%

7

21%

Lester Cotton

G

0

0%

7

21

