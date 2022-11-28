Raiders Week 12 snap counts vs Seahawks: Raiders dig deep at cornerback
Early in the season the most unstable condition on the Raiders was the offensive line. Left tackle was the only position along the line that was settled while the other four positions seemed to have a different combination of starters week by week.
Of late, the offensive line has settled in. While they haven’t always been great, there is little uncertainty as to who will start where. Players tend to start at more predictable positions and play the entire game there.
The most unstable position now would be cornerback.
The one steady presence has been Rock Ya-Sin, who, for some reason, didn’t start against the Seahawks, but still played every other snap.
Three cornerbacks started for the Raiders — Anthony Averett, undrafted rookie Sam Webb, and recent free agent addition and practice squad call-up Tyler Hall.
Averett would suffered a toe injury after 22 snaps and was ruled OUT. Webb would finish second among cornerbacks with 47 snaps (72%) with Hall next with 32 snaps (49%).
Meanwhile Amik Robertson — who has started four games this season — saw a season-low four snaps on defense.
The hope for the Raiders is that Nate Hobbs will be ready to return soon. The second-year cornerback designated for return last week but not activated. His return from injured reserve would be a big upgrade to this unit.
Offense
Spec Tms
Player
Pos
Num
Pct
Num
Pct
Dylan Parham
G
77
100%
7
21%
Foster Moreau
TE
77
100%
7
21%
Alex Bars
G
77
100%
7
21%
Kolton Miller
T
77
100%
7
21%
Jermaine Eluemunor
T
77
100%
7
21%
Davante Adams
WR
77
100%
0
0%
Andre James
C
77
100%
0
0%
Derek Carr
QB
76
99%
0
0%
Mack Hollins
WR
74
96%
4
12%
Josh Jacobs
RB
61
79%
0
0%
Keelan Cole
WR
50
65%
4
12%
Jakob Johnson
FB
20
26%
10
29%
Ameer Abdullah
RB
14
18%
17
50%
Thayer Munford
T
7
9%
7
21%
Zamir White
RB
3
4%
8
24%
DJ Turner
WR
2
3%
9
26%
Jarrett Stidham
QB
1
1%
0
0%
Defense
Spec Tms
Player
Pos
Num
Pct
Num
Pct
Maxx Crosby
DE
65
100%
7
21%
Duron Harmon
SS
65
100%
6
18%
Trevon Moehrig
FS
65
100%
0
0%
Rock Ya-Sin
CB
64
98%
0
0%
Chandler Jones
DE
57
88%
0
0%
Jayon Brown
LB
55
85%
0
0%
Denzel Perryman
LB
54
83%
0
0%
Sam Webb
CB
47
72%
2
6%
Bilal Nichols
DT
44
68%
6
18%
Tyler Hall
CB
32
49%
0
0%
Roderic Teamer
SS
30
46%
17
50%
Jerry Tillery
DT
30
46%
6
18%
Andrew Billings
DT
28
43%
5
15%
Anthony Averett
CB
22
34%
0
0%
Kyle Peko
DT
21
32%
1
3%
Clelin Ferrell
DE
18
28%
10
29%
Luke Masterson
LB
13
20%
27
79%
Amik Robertson
CB
4
6%
2
6%
Isaiah Pola-Mao
FS
1
2%
20
59%
Special Teams
Spec Tms
Player
Pos
Num
Pct
Num
Pct
Darien Butler
LB
0
0%
27
79%
Matthias Farley
FS
0
0%
27
79%
Curtis Bolton
LB
0
0%
20
59%
Malcolm Koonce
DE
0
0%
20
59%
Daniel Carlson
K
0
0%
14
41%
Brandon Bolden
RB
0
0%
11
32%
Jesper Horsted
TE
0
0%
11
32%
AJ Cole III
P
0
0%
9
26%
Trent Sieg
LS
0
0%
9
26%
Tashawn Bower
DE
0
0%
9
26%
John Simpson
G
0
0%
7
21%
Lester Cotton
G
0
0%
7
21