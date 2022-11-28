Raiders Week 12 snap counts vs Seahawks: Raiders dig deep at cornerback

Early in the season the most unstable condition on the Raiders was the offensive line. Left tackle was the only position along the line that was settled while the other four positions seemed to have a different combination of starters week by week.

Of late, the offensive line has settled in. While they haven’t always been great, there is little uncertainty as to who will start where. Players tend to start at more predictable positions and play the entire game there.

The most unstable position now would be cornerback.

The one steady presence has been Rock Ya-Sin, who, for some reason, didn’t start against the Seahawks, but still played every other snap.

Three cornerbacks started for the Raiders — Anthony Averett, undrafted rookie Sam Webb, and recent free agent addition and practice squad call-up Tyler Hall.

Averett would suffered a toe injury after 22 snaps and was ruled OUT. Webb would finish second among cornerbacks with 47 snaps (72%) with Hall next with 32 snaps (49%).

Meanwhile Amik Robertson — who has started four games this season — saw a season-low four snaps on defense.

The hope for the Raiders is that Nate Hobbs will be ready to return soon. The second-year cornerback designated for return last week but not activated. His return from injured reserve would be a big upgrade to this unit.

Offense Spec Tms Player Pos Num Pct Num Pct Dylan Parham G 77 100% 7 21% Foster Moreau TE 77 100% 7 21% Alex Bars G 77 100% 7 21% Kolton Miller T 77 100% 7 21% Jermaine Eluemunor T 77 100% 7 21% Davante Adams WR 77 100% 0 0% Andre James C 77 100% 0 0% Derek Carr QB 76 99% 0 0% Mack Hollins WR 74 96% 4 12% Josh Jacobs RB 61 79% 0 0% Keelan Cole WR 50 65% 4 12% Jakob Johnson FB 20 26% 10 29% Ameer Abdullah RB 14 18% 17 50% Thayer Munford T 7 9% 7 21% Zamir White RB 3 4% 8 24% DJ Turner WR 2 3% 9 26% Jarrett Stidham QB 1 1% 0 0% Defense Spec Tms Player Pos Num Pct Num Pct Maxx Crosby DE 65 100% 7 21% Duron Harmon SS 65 100% 6 18% Trevon Moehrig FS 65 100% 0 0% Rock Ya-Sin CB 64 98% 0 0% Chandler Jones DE 57 88% 0 0% Jayon Brown LB 55 85% 0 0% Denzel Perryman LB 54 83% 0 0% Sam Webb CB 47 72% 2 6% Bilal Nichols DT 44 68% 6 18% Tyler Hall CB 32 49% 0 0% Roderic Teamer SS 30 46% 17 50% Jerry Tillery DT 30 46% 6 18% Andrew Billings DT 28 43% 5 15% Anthony Averett CB 22 34% 0 0% Kyle Peko DT 21 32% 1 3% Clelin Ferrell DE 18 28% 10 29% Luke Masterson LB 13 20% 27 79% Amik Robertson CB 4 6% 2 6% Isaiah Pola-Mao FS 1 2% 20 59% Special Teams Spec Tms Player Pos Num Pct Num Pct Darien Butler LB 0 0% 27 79% Matthias Farley FS 0 0% 27 79% Curtis Bolton LB 0 0% 20 59% Malcolm Koonce DE 0 0% 20 59% Daniel Carlson K 0 0% 14 41% Brandon Bolden RB 0 0% 11 32% Jesper Horsted TE 0 0% 11 32% AJ Cole III P 0 0% 9 26% Trent Sieg LS 0 0% 9 26% Tashawn Bower DE 0 0% 9 26% John Simpson G 0 0% 7 21% Lester Cotton G 0 0% 7 21

