Raiders Week 12 snap counts vs Cowboys: Desean Jackson makes presence felt

It took a few weeks, but Desean Jackson showed on Sunday that he’s finding his way in the Raiders offense. And his presence showed how important the offense needed him.

The veteran receiver had seen a combined 25 snaps in his first two games with the team and put up just one catch for 38 yards and fumbled that catch. Sunday in Dallas, he saw a season-high 42 snaps (48%). He hadn’t put up that many snaps in a game even through seven games with the Rams this season.

With those snaps, he caught three passes for 102 yards and a touchdown. He also drew two pass interference penalties that both led to points for the Raiders.

If it wasn’t already clear in the Raiders’ three-game losing streak how much this offense was missing a deep threat, Jackson’s emergence Sunday should shine a bright spotlight on that fact.

It should also tell you that Jackson has still got the goods to be that guy.