Raiders Week 12 snap counts vs Cowboys: Desean Jackson makes presence felt
It took a few weeks, but Desean Jackson showed on Sunday that he’s finding his way in the Raiders offense. And his presence showed how important the offense needed him.
The veteran receiver had seen a combined 25 snaps in his first two games with the team and put up just one catch for 38 yards and fumbled that catch. Sunday in Dallas, he saw a season-high 42 snaps (48%). He hadn’t put up that many snaps in a game even through seven games with the Rams this season.
With those snaps, he caught three passes for 102 yards and a touchdown. He also drew two pass interference penalties that both led to points for the Raiders.
If it wasn’t already clear in the Raiders’ three-game losing streak how much this offense was missing a deep threat, Jackson’s emergence Sunday should shine a bright spotlight on that fact.
It should also tell you that Jackson has still got the goods to be that guy.
OFFENSE
Spec Tms
Player
Pos
Num
Pct
Num
Pct
Brandon Parker
T
87
100%
8
19%
Alex Leatherwood
T
87
100%
8
19%
John Simpson
G
87
100%
8
19%
Kolton Miller
T
87
100%
8
19%
Andre James
C
87
100%
0
0%
Derek Carr
QB
86
99%
0
0%
Foster Moreau
TE
77
89%
27
64%
Hunter Renfrow
WR
64
74%
8
19%
Bryan Edwards
WR
63
72%
1
2%
Zay Jones
WR
60
69%
11
26%
Josh Jacobs
RB
57
66%
1
2%
DeSean Jackson
WR
42
48%
0
0%
Darren Waller
TE
21
24%
0
0%
Kenyan Drake
RB
16
18%
1
2%
Daniel Helm
TE
14
16%
19
45%
Jalen Richard
RB
14
16%
11
26%
Sutton Smith
FB
6
7%
15
36%
Marcus Mariota
QB
2
2%
0
0%
DEFENSE
Spec Tms
Player
Pos
Num
Pct
Num
Pct
Trevon Moehrig
FS
74
100%
23
55%
Johnathan Abram
SS
74
100%
12
29%
Casey Hayward
CB
74
100%
2
5%
Denzel Perryman
LB
71
96%
0
0%
Maxx Crosby
DE
66
89%
6
14%
Nate Hobbs
CB
59
80%
16
38%
Yannick Ngakoue
DE
58
78%
0
0%
Cory Littleton
LB
53
72%
16
38%
Quinton Jefferson
DT
53
72%
6
14%
Brandon Facyson
CB
52
70%
13
31%
Solomon Thomas
DT
42
57%
6
14%
Johnathan Hankins
NT
38
51%
6
14%
Dallin Leavitt
FS
22
30%
33
79%
Desmond Trufant
CB
22
30%
3
7%
Clelin Ferrell
DE
17
23%
15
36%
K.J. Wright
LB
15
20%
0
0%
Damion Square
NT
13
18%
0
0%
Carl Nassib
DE
8
11%
2
5%
Amik Robertson
CB
3
4%
8
19%
SPECIAL TEAMS
Spec Tms
Player
Pos
Num
Pct
Num
Pct
Marquel Lee
LB
0
0%
33
79%
Divine Deablo
LB
0
0%
27
64%
Patrick Onwuasor
LB
0
0%
20
48%
Dillon Stoner
WR
0
0%
17
40%
Daniel Carlson
K
0
0%
17
40%
Trent Sieg
LS
0
0%
13
31%
AJ Cole III
P
0
0%
13
31%
Roderic Teamer
CB
0
0%
11
26%
Nick Martin
C
0
0%
8
19%
Jermaine Eluemunor
G
0
0%
8
19%