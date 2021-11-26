Raiders Week 12 snap counts vs Cowboys: Desean Jackson makes presence felt

Levi Damien
·3 min read
It took a few weeks, but Desean Jackson showed on Sunday that he’s finding his way in the Raiders offense. And his presence showed how important the offense needed him.

The veteran receiver had seen a combined 25 snaps in his first two games with the team and put up just one catch for 38 yards and fumbled that catch. Sunday in Dallas, he saw a season-high 42 snaps (48%). He hadn’t put up that many snaps in a game even through seven games with the Rams this season.

With those snaps, he caught three passes for 102 yards and a touchdown. He also drew two pass interference penalties that both led to points for the Raiders.

If it wasn’t already clear in the Raiders’ three-game losing streak how much this offense was missing a deep threat, Jackson’s emergence Sunday should shine a bright spotlight on that fact.

It should also tell you that Jackson has still got the goods to be that guy.

OFFENSE

Spec Tms

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

Brandon Parker

T

87

100%

8

19%

Alex Leatherwood

T

87

100%

8

19%

John Simpson

G

87

100%

8

19%

Kolton Miller

T

87

100%

8

19%

Andre James

C

87

100%

0

0%

Derek Carr

QB

86

99%

0

0%

Foster Moreau

TE

77

89%

27

64%

Hunter Renfrow

WR

64

74%

8

19%

Bryan Edwards

WR

63

72%

1

2%

Zay Jones

WR

60

69%

11

26%

Josh Jacobs

RB

57

66%

1

2%

DeSean Jackson

WR

42

48%

0

0%

Darren Waller

TE

21

24%

0

0%

Kenyan Drake

RB

16

18%

1

2%

Daniel Helm

TE

14

16%

19

45%

Jalen Richard

RB

14

16%

11

26%

Sutton Smith

FB

6

7%

15

36%

Marcus Mariota

QB

2

2%

0

0%

DEFENSE

Spec Tms

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

Trevon Moehrig

FS

74

100%

23

55%

Johnathan Abram

SS

74

100%

12

29%

Casey Hayward

CB

74

100%

2

5%

Denzel Perryman

LB

71

96%

0

0%

Maxx Crosby

DE

66

89%

6

14%

Nate Hobbs

CB

59

80%

16

38%

Yannick Ngakoue

DE

58

78%

0

0%

Cory Littleton

LB

53

72%

16

38%

Quinton Jefferson

DT

53

72%

6

14%

Brandon Facyson

CB

52

70%

13

31%

Solomon Thomas

DT

42

57%

6

14%

Johnathan Hankins

NT

38

51%

6

14%

Dallin Leavitt

FS

22

30%

33

79%

Desmond Trufant

CB

22

30%

3

7%

Clelin Ferrell

DE

17

23%

15

36%

K.J. Wright

LB

15

20%

0

0%

Damion Square

NT

13

18%

0

0%

Carl Nassib

DE

8

11%

2

5%

Amik Robertson

CB

3

4%

8

19%

SPECIAL TEAMS

Spec Tms

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

Marquel Lee

LB

0

0%

33

79%

Divine Deablo

LB

0

0%

27

64%

Patrick Onwuasor

LB

0

0%

20

48%

Dillon Stoner

WR

0

0%

17

40%

Daniel Carlson

K

0

0%

17

40%

Trent Sieg

LS

0

0%

13

31%

AJ Cole III

P

0

0%

13

31%

Roderic Teamer

CB

0

0%

11

26%

Nick Martin

C

0

0%

8

19%

Jermaine Eluemunor

G

0

0%

8

19%

