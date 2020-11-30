Raiders Week 12 snap counts vs Falcons: Raiders stick with LB Nicholas Morrow over Cory Littleton

Levi Damien
·3 min read

Like many teams in the league, the Raiders continue to try and navigate the season during the COVID-19 pandemic. A week ago, they played with three of their starters on the reserve/COVID-19 list. They got one of those players back Sunday.

Cory Littleton had missed the previous two games after testing positive for COVID-19. While he was away, Nicholas Morrow filled in at the outside linebacker spot. By most accounts, Morrow performed better in those two starts than Littleton had over much of the team’s first eight games of the season.

With Littleton activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the question was whether he would step right back into the starting job or not. He did start, but so did Morrow. And this time their roles were flipped as it was Morrow who stayed on the field in 4-2-5 sets and Littleton who came on and off the field.

Morrow would lead the team with 77 defensive snaps (99%) and added 17 special teams snaps (52%). He finished with a team-leading 10 combined tackles (all solo), one for a loss, a QB hit, and two pass breakups. That performance could ensure he continues to get the bulk of the snaps.

Littleton saw 45 defensive snaps (58%) with 4 special teams snaps (12%). He finished with four combined tackles (all solo) and no other stats.

Middle linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski saw 61 snaps (78%). He finished with six combined tackles (four solo), two for a loss, one sack, and one QB hit.

Offense

Spec Tms

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

Brandon Parker

T

63

100%

2

6%

Kolton Miller

T

63

100%

2

6%

Gabe Jackson

G

63

100%

2

6%

Rodney Hudson

C

63

100%

0

0%

Darren Waller

TE

61

97%

0

0%

Denzelle Good

G

59

94%

2

6%

Derek Carr

QB

52

83%

0

0%

Henry Ruggs III

WR

42

67%

10

30%

Nelson Agholor

WR

42

67%

0

0%

Hunter Renfrow

WR

41

65%

3

9%

Josh Jacobs

RB

38

60%

0

0%

Devontae Booker

RB

22

35%

2

6%

Bryan Edwards

WR

19

30%

0

0%

Jason Witten

TE

17

27%

0

0%

Zay Jones

WR

13

21%

0

0%

Alec Ingold

FB

11

17%

16

48%

Nathan Peterman

QB

11

17%

0

0%

Foster Moreau

TE

8

13%

20

61%

Patrick Omameh

G

4

6%

2

6%

Derek Carrier

TE

1

2%

23

70%

Defense

Spec Tms

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

Nicholas Morrow

LB

77

99%

17

52%

Johnathan Abram

SS

75

96%

3

9%

Jeff Heath

SS

73

94%

16

48%

Maxx Crosby

DE

68

87%

9

27%

Trayvon Mullen

CB

62

79%

3

9%

Nick Kwiatkoski

LB

61

78%

9

27%

Isaiah Johnson

CB

60

77%

0

0%

Carl Nassib

DE

57

73%

2

6%

Johnathan Hankins

DT

53

68%

9

27%

Nevin Lawson

CB

49

63%

16

48%

Maliek Collins

DT

48

62%

6

18%

Cory Littleton

LB

45

58%

4

12%

Arden Key

DE

33

42%

8

24%

Keisean Nixon

CB

29

37%

28

85%

Kendal Vickers

DT

18

23%

11

33%

Chris Smith

DE

17

22%

0

0%

Maurice Hurst Jr.

DT

16

21%

3

9%

Damon Arnette

CB

8

10%

0

0%

Erik Harris

FS

4

5%

21

64%

Dallin Leavitt

FS

3

4%

31

94%

Raekwon McMillan

LB

1

1%

31

94%

Kyle Wilber

LB

1

1%

31

94%

Special Teams

Spec Tms

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

AJ Cole III

P

0

0%

7

21%

Trent Sieg

LS

0

0%

7

21%

Daniel Carlson

K

0

0%

5

15%

Andre James

C

0

0%

2

6

