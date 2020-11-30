Raiders Week 12 snap counts vs Falcons: Raiders stick with LB Nicholas Morrow over Cory Littleton
Like many teams in the league, the Raiders continue to try and navigate the season during the COVID-19 pandemic. A week ago, they played with three of their starters on the reserve/COVID-19 list. They got one of those players back Sunday.
Cory Littleton had missed the previous two games after testing positive for COVID-19. While he was away, Nicholas Morrow filled in at the outside linebacker spot. By most accounts, Morrow performed better in those two starts than Littleton had over much of the team’s first eight games of the season.
With Littleton activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the question was whether he would step right back into the starting job or not. He did start, but so did Morrow. And this time their roles were flipped as it was Morrow who stayed on the field in 4-2-5 sets and Littleton who came on and off the field.
Morrow would lead the team with 77 defensive snaps (99%) and added 17 special teams snaps (52%). He finished with a team-leading 10 combined tackles (all solo), one for a loss, a QB hit, and two pass breakups. That performance could ensure he continues to get the bulk of the snaps.
Littleton saw 45 defensive snaps (58%) with 4 special teams snaps (12%). He finished with four combined tackles (all solo) and no other stats.
Middle linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski saw 61 snaps (78%). He finished with six combined tackles (four solo), two for a loss, one sack, and one QB hit.
Offense
Spec Tms
Player
Pos
Num
Pct
Num
Pct
Brandon Parker
T
63
100%
2
6%
Kolton Miller
T
63
100%
2
6%
Gabe Jackson
G
63
100%
2
6%
Rodney Hudson
C
63
100%
0
0%
Darren Waller
TE
61
97%
0
0%
Denzelle Good
G
59
94%
2
6%
Derek Carr
QB
52
83%
0
0%
Henry Ruggs III
WR
42
67%
10
30%
Nelson Agholor
WR
42
67%
0
0%
Hunter Renfrow
WR
41
65%
3
9%
Josh Jacobs
RB
38
60%
0
0%
Devontae Booker
RB
22
35%
2
6%
Bryan Edwards
WR
19
30%
0
0%
Jason Witten
TE
17
27%
0
0%
Zay Jones
WR
13
21%
0
0%
Alec Ingold
FB
11
17%
16
48%
Nathan Peterman
QB
11
17%
0
0%
Foster Moreau
TE
8
13%
20
61%
Patrick Omameh
G
4
6%
2
6%
Derek Carrier
TE
1
2%
23
70%
Defense
Spec Tms
Player
Pos
Num
Pct
Num
Pct
Nicholas Morrow
LB
77
99%
17
52%
Johnathan Abram
SS
75
96%
3
9%
Jeff Heath
SS
73
94%
16
48%
Maxx Crosby
DE
68
87%
9
27%
Trayvon Mullen
CB
62
79%
3
9%
Nick Kwiatkoski
LB
61
78%
9
27%
Isaiah Johnson
CB
60
77%
0
0%
Carl Nassib
DE
57
73%
2
6%
Johnathan Hankins
DT
53
68%
9
27%
Nevin Lawson
CB
49
63%
16
48%
Maliek Collins
DT
48
62%
6
18%
Cory Littleton
LB
45
58%
4
12%
Arden Key
DE
33
42%
8
24%
Keisean Nixon
CB
29
37%
28
85%
Kendal Vickers
DT
18
23%
11
33%
Chris Smith
DE
17
22%
0
0%
Maurice Hurst Jr.
DT
16
21%
3
9%
Damon Arnette
CB
8
10%
0
0%
Erik Harris
FS
4
5%
21
64%
Dallin Leavitt
FS
3
4%
31
94%
Raekwon McMillan
LB
1
1%
31
94%
Kyle Wilber
LB
1
1%
31
94%
Special Teams
Spec Tms
Player
Pos
Num
Pct
Num
Pct
AJ Cole III
P
0
0%
7
21%
Trent Sieg
LS
0
0%
7
21%
Daniel Carlson
K
0
0%
5
15%
Andre James
C
0
0%
2
6