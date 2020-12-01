Raiders Week 12 Ballers & Busters vs Falcons

This was not the performance anyone expected from the Raiders. They seemed to have finally arrived, going 6-4 over the first ten games including wins over the Saints, Chiefs, and Browns. Then they hit the field in Atlanta and looked nothing like the team that looked like it could hang with the best teams in the league.

Nothing went right for these Raiders. Five times they turned the ball over, along with a turnover on downs. All five of those turnovers directly led to points for a total of 23 points.

The Raiders were also penalized 11 times for 141 yards, several of which would play a pivotal role in either stalling their own drives or keeping the Falcons’ drives alive.

It’s hard to get in the end zone when you’re shooting yourself in the foot with penalties and handing the ball to the other team on so many of your drives. So, not surprisingly the Raiders wouldn’t get in the end zone once while gift wrapping 43 points to the Falcons.

Top Ballers: LB Nick Kwiatkoski, LB Nicholas Morrow

Nov 29, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Nicks were on point in this one. So, at least someone was. Morrow had a pass breakup on the second play of the game to help hold the Falcons to a three-and-out to start the game. On the next drive, the Falcons started in Raiders territory at the 45 due to a failed attempt on 4th and one. Morrow made the tackle on a 5-yard scramble by Matt Ryan on the first play and hit Ryan in the backfield on third down. Unfortunately, he still completed the pass to keep the drive alive. On the next play, Kwiatkoski kept containment on the outside to force the play inside for a stop on a one-yard gain. Two plays later, the Falcons settled for a field goal. The Raiders got on the board with a field goal to make it a 6-3 game early in the second quarter. A stop was needed to give the Raiders a chance to shake off their early issues and get things going. A stop is what they got. Kwiatkoski made the tackle on a 3-yard run on first down and Morrow made the tackle on a 4-yard run on second down. An incompletion on third down meant another three-and-out. The Raiders were unable to take advantage and it was quickly back on the defense to get things going. On the second play, Kwiatkoski got in the backfield for a run stuff for a loss. A few plays later, Kwiatkoski would intercept the ball, but it was negated by a facemask penalty on Nevin Lawson. Two plays later Morrow had his second pass breakup of the game. The play after that, Kwiatkoski chased down Matt Ryan on a roll out right to sack him. That drive was stopped for a field goal, but a sketchy roughing the kicker penalty on Dallin Leavitt -- who unintentionally rolled into the kicker -- gave the Falcons new life and they finished the drive with a touchdown instead. Early in the third, the game was still within reach with the Falcons up 16-3. Just as before, it was the defense that would do the heavy lifting. After a three-and-out by the Raiders' offense, the defense forced a Falcons' three-and-out with Morrow making a tackle for loss on a blitz on third and one. By the end of the third quarter, the Raiders had turned the ball over two more times and the Falcons were running away with it. But there was no quit in Kwiat-koski. The Falcons got the ball at the Las Vegas 27 off a Josh Jacobs fumble. Kwiatkoski had a run stuff for no gain and a tackle for loss on a pass into the flat on third and three to hold the Falcons to a field goal. Soon another turnover would lead to another TD and with nearly 11 minutes left the game the score was 40-6 and both teams put in their backup QBs.

Story continues

Baller: CB Trayvon Mullen

Oakland Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The first time the Falcons got something going in the game, Mullen put a stop to it. He had tight coverage on an incompletion and on the next play made the tackle for no gain on a catch to force them to settle for a field goal. In the second quarter, the Falcons went on their first long drive. They would find themselves in third and 16 at the Las Vegas 22-yard-line. Ryan passed for the end zone and Mullen stayed in tight coverage to break it up, forcing them to settle for a field goal. Mullen was injured on the play. That's when the roughing the kicker penalty occurred, giving the Falcons new life at the 11-yard-line, and they scored the TD a few plays later. Mullen would return to the field in the third quarter. The Falcons would mount another long drive and find themselves in first and goal at the 4-yard-line. After an incompletion, Mullen would step in front of a pass at the right pylon and nearly pick it off. He read it so well, he probably should have picked it. But it was a good play none the less. Though the Falcons would still score the TD on the next play.

Top Busters: QB Derek Carr, HC Jon Gruden

Nov 29, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Whatever the reason, the Raiders were thoroughly underprepared and outplayed by the Falcons. Derek Carr said it was a flat practice week, Jon Gruden said it was just facing a tough Falcons defense, but also that there were plays to be had that were left on the field. As is often the case, the truth is somewhere in between. It was clear the Falcons knew just how to attack the Raiders' offense. Gruden's former assistant Raheem Morris had his old ball coach's number. And Carr's too it appeared. Carr was back to checking down the ball and the Falcons were ready for every one of them. They also forced him to turn the ball over four times. On the first Raiders possession, Carr threw for Hunter Renfrow on third and three and he was stopped for a two-yard gain. Despite being at their own 45-yard-line, Gruden went for it. Josh Jacobs was stuffed for no gain for a turnover on downs in their own territory. That led to the Falcons' first score of the day. The next possession lasted one play. Carr tried to escape pressure and fumbled the ball away. He wasn't hit as he threw. He was barely hit at all. He just didn't have the ball secured and dropped it. That gave the Falcons the ball at the Las Vegas 21-yard-line, leading to another field goal. The next possession was a three-and-out. On third and nine, the Raiders tried a screen pass to Darren Waller and the Falcons were ready for it like they were in Gruden's headset and stopped Waller for a loss on the play. An interception by the Raiders would give them a short field. A 36-yard catch by Henry Ruggs III had the Raiders in first and goal at the three-yard line. Carr threw wide of Waller on the next play on what could have been a touchdown. Penalties by the offensive line would kill that drive, leading to a field goal. In the second quarter, the Raiders would have two possessions. The first was a three-and-out, at which point the Raiders were 0-5 on third down in the game. Carr threw short of Ruggs deep on third and five. The second possession was promising, and they even converted a third down! But on the next play, Carr was hit as he threw for the strip-sack and the Falcons recovered. So, instead of the Raiders scoring to make it a one-score game at the half, the Falcons scored to extend their lead to 16-3. While the third quarter has been a good one for Carr this season, it was not in this game. He missed an open Ruggs on third down to begin the quarter with another three-and-out. The next series started with a low pass to DeVontae Booker in the right flat and a dump pass behind Booker that was picked off and returned for a touchdown. Carr would mount a drive on their next possession, driving to the 5-yard-line. On second down, the play appeared to be broken as Carr looked for Booker for a handoff or a play fake, but Booker was not there. Carr rolled out right instead and threw for Booker, but he wasn't open. They would settle for another field goal, though, being down 23-3, that was the time to go for it on fourth down. A three-possession game stayed a three-possession game after the field goal. That three-possession game because a five possession game quickly. And early in the fourth quarter, Carr tried to step up in the pocket and throw it, only to bump into Kolton Miller's butt and have the ball pop out of his hand again. That was game over. Carr would be replaced by Nathan Peterman the rest of the way.

Buster: RT Brandon Parker

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 14: Brandon Parker of Oakland Raiders looks on during the NFL International series match between Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders at Wembley Stadium on October 14, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

It was inspiring while it lasted. After a few solid games from Parker, he was back to being terrible again in this game. That fourth and one play that led to a turnover on downs was a pitch to Josh Jacobs in which Parker missed his block. Early in the second quarter, the Raiders had driven to first and goal at the three-yard line. Parker had one of two consecutive offensive line penalties, flagged for illegal use of hands, to put the Raiders in second and goal from the 23. Another promising drive for the Raiders saw them at the Atlanta 30-yard-line. On the next play, Parker gave up the sack on Carr, who fumbled it away. Another long drive in the third quarter led to another Parker drive killer. In third-and-goal from the five, Parker gave up pressure on Carr, forcing a short pass to Booker that was stopped for a loss.

Buster: RB Josh Jacobs

Nov 29, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) avoids a tackle by Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darqueze Dennard (34) during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Jacobs had ten touches before leaving the game with a sprained ankle. Seven of those were runs for 27 yards (3.9 yards per carry). The first Raiders possession began in first and five with an offsidepenalty. Three of the plays that followed went to Jacobs -- a run for no gain, a catch for two yards, and a pitch run for no gain. The second possession was upended by a lowering the helmet penalty on Jacobs. The next drive made it to the goal line, and on second and goal from the 23, Jacobs was stopped for one yard and looked as if he had fumbled the ball. It was originally called a fumble, and rather surprisingly was overturned upon review. He wasn't out of the woods in the ball security department. He would get the handoff from the Raiders' 10-yard-line, get to the second level only to fumble it away, giving the Falcons the ball in scoring position at the 27-yard-line. They would go down 33-6 off that turnover.

Buster: CB Isaiah Johnson

Nov 29, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) catches a touchdown pass against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Not all the Raiders defenders are off the hook. Midway through the first quarter, Damon Arnette left with a concussion. Johnson came in to replace him and Matt Ryan immediately went after him. Johnson was beaten deep on what should have been a touchdown, but lucky for Johnson, Julio Jones Olamide Zaccheaus is not. He dropped the pass and the Falcons settled for a field goal. Johnson gave up a catch and missed the tackle for a 12-yard gain on the next possession, but made up for it on the next play with a pass deflection that was intercepted by Johnathan Abram. Great play by Johnson, but not enough to overcome the rest of his game. In the second quarter, the Falcons be in first down at the 11-yard-line after the roughing the kicker penalty. Two plays later, Johnson gave up an 8-yard catch, allowing the Falcons to go for it on fourth down at the four-yard-line. And Johnson gave up the touchdown catch. In the third quarter, the Raiders were down 23-6, hoping to stop the bleeding. On the ensuing drive, the defense would put the Falcons in third-down twice before goal to go. Both were converted through Johnson. On third and six, he was flagged for pass interference. Then on third-and-seven from the 11-yard-line, Johnson was out of position on a 7-yard-catch that put the Falcons in first and goal. They scored three plays later to go up 30-6.

Busters: LT Kolton Miller, LG Denzelle Good, RG Gabe Jackson, TE Darren Waller

Nov 29, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner (rear left) strips the ball away from Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Lest you should think Brandon Parker was the only blocking problems the Raiders had in this game. He deserved his own position on this list, but the Raiders had plenty more issues than him. Nearly every drive saw a crucial mistake by one of these guys. Parker had the first one, missing his block on fourth and one. The next Raiders possession lasted one play with Waller giving up the sack on Carr that he fumbled away. No one was blocking anyone on the final play of the next possession in which Waller was stopped for a loss on a screen attempt. The next drive Waller gave up a run stuff for no gain and the next play couldn't hold onto a pass deep up the right sideline. The drive still made it to the three-yard-line, where Miller was flagged for holding, followed by Parker flagged for illegal use of hands. Then on second and goal, Good gave up a run stuff on Jacobs. The first play of the third quarter, Good missed his block to give up a run stuff. Then on third and nine, Carr missed an open Henry Ruggs deep, but even if he'd made the perfect pass, it wouldn't been for not because Good was flagged for holding. It was declined. Carr's pick six was under duress as Gabe Jackson gave up pressure in Carr's face which probably affected his pass which was behind Booker. The ensuing possession, Miller missed his block to give up a tackle for loss on an end around pitch to Ruggs. Already down 33-6 early in the fourth quarter, the Raiders had little hope of making a comeback. That little hope turned to no hope in three plays. The first play Good gave up a run stuff for no gain, and the third play Jackson gave up pressure in the pocket, that caused Carr to throw from a tight spot and run into Miller's butt and fumble it. Really fitting this one is iced with a butt fumble.

Buster: DT Maliek Collins

You may not have noticed, but Collins played in this game. He actually played 48 snaps (62%) if you can believe it. You may remember him for his roughing the passer penalty in the second quarter that put the Falcons in scoring range at the 26. He later missed a tackle on a five-yard run. Otherwise,

Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) against the Kansas City at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

he was about as much of a non-factor as you can get. He didn't have a single stat in the game. Same as last week against the Chiefs. His season totals are 12 combined tackles and one QB hit. That's it. In ten starts.