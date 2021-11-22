Raiders week 11 snap counts vs Bengals: Offense sees lowest snap total in years
How bad was the disparity in Raiders’ loss to the Bengals on Sunday in terms of snaps? Considerable. While the 74 snaps the Bengals spent on offense was not notable, how few the Raiders had on offense was quite notable.
Not only were their 47 offensive snaps a season-low, it was their lowest snap total in at least more than a decade. It may go back farther than that, but 2011 is as far back as Pro Football Reference tracks snap counts.
Since Derek Carr took over as quarterback in 2014, the offense had never had fewer than 50 snaps in a game. And as you might expect, the Raiders’ record when the offense has been pretty bad.
This is the 12th time in Carr’s career that the Raiders offense has had fewer than 55 snaps. They are 2-10 in those games.
OFFENSE
Spec Tms
Player
Pos
Num
Pct
Num
Pct
Brandon Parker
T
47
100%
3
11%
Kolton Miller
T
47
100%
3
11%
Alex Leatherwood
T
47
100%
3
11%
Derek Carr
QB
47
100%
0
0%
Andre James
C
47
100%
0
0%
Darren Waller
TE
44
94%
0
0%
Bryan Edwards
WR
39
83%
0
0%
Zay Jones
WR
34
72%
11
39%
Hunter Renfrow
WR
34
72%
2
7%
Josh Jacobs
RB
31
66%
0
0%
John Simpson
G
26
55%
1
4%
Jordan Simmons
G
21
45%
2
7%
Foster Moreau
TE
17
36%
17
61%
DeSean Jackson
WR
16
34%
0
0%
Kenyan Drake
RB
15
32%
8
29%
Daniel Helm
TE
2
4%
15
54%
Dillon Stoner
WR
2
4%
12
43%
Peyton Barber
RB
1
2%
0
0%
DEFENSE
Spec Tms
Player
Pos
Num
Pct
Num
Pct
Trevon Moehrig
FS
74
100%
13
46%
Brandon Facyson
CB
74
100%
7
25%
Casey Hayward
CB
74
100%
4
14%
Johnathan Abram
SS
74
100%
2
7%
Denzel Perryman
LB
70
95%
0
0%
Cory Littleton
LB
61
82%
2
7%
Nate Hobbs
CB
58
78%
12
43%
Maxx Crosby
DE
55
74%
7
25%
Yannick Ngakoue
DE
44
59%
0
0%
Johnathan Hankins
NT
43
58%
7
25%
Solomon Thomas
DT
40
54%
7
25%
Quinton Jefferson
DT
39
53%
7
25%
Carl Nassib
DE
30
41%
15
54%
Damion Square
NT
25
34%
0
0%
Clelin Ferrell
DE
20
27%
11
39%
K.J. Wright
LB
20
27%
0
0%
Dallin Leavitt
FS
13
18%
25
89%
SPECIAL TEAMS
Spec Tms
Player
Pos
Num
Pct
Num
Pct
Marquel Lee
LB
0
0%
25
89%
Patrick Onwuasor
LB
0
0%
18
64%
Divine Deablo
LB
0
0%
18
64%
Sutton Smith
FB
0
0%
12
43%
Roderic Teamer
CB
0
0%
10
36%
Trent Sieg
LS
0
0%
7
25%
AJ Cole III
P
0
0%
7
25%
Daniel Carlson
K
0
0%
7
25%
Nick Martin
C
0
0%
3
11%
Jermaine Eluemunor
G
0
0%
3
11%
Amik Robertson
CB
0
0%
2
7%
