Raiders week 11 snap counts vs Bengals: Offense sees lowest snap total in years

Levi Damien
·3 min read
How bad was the disparity in Raiders’ loss to the Bengals on Sunday in terms of snaps? Considerable. While the 74 snaps the Bengals spent on offense was not notable, how few the Raiders had on offense was quite notable.

Not only were their 47 offensive snaps a season-low, it was their lowest snap total in at least more than a decade. It may go back farther than that, but 2011 is as far back as Pro Football Reference tracks snap counts.

Since Derek Carr took over as quarterback in 2014, the offense had never had fewer than 50 snaps in a game. And as you might expect, the Raiders’ record when the offense has been pretty bad.

This is the 12th time in Carr’s career that the Raiders offense has had fewer than 55 snaps. They are 2-10 in those games.

OFFENSE

Spec Tms

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

Brandon Parker

T

47

100%

3

11%

Kolton Miller

T

47

100%

3

11%

Alex Leatherwood

T

47

100%

3

11%

Derek Carr

QB

47

100%

0

0%

Andre James

C

47

100%

0

0%

Darren Waller

TE

44

94%

0

0%

Bryan Edwards

WR

39

83%

0

0%

Zay Jones

WR

34

72%

11

39%

Hunter Renfrow

WR

34

72%

2

7%

Josh Jacobs

RB

31

66%

0

0%

John Simpson

G

26

55%

1

4%

Jordan Simmons

G

21

45%

2

7%

Foster Moreau

TE

17

36%

17

61%

DeSean Jackson

WR

16

34%

0

0%

Kenyan Drake

RB

15

32%

8

29%

Daniel Helm

TE

2

4%

15

54%

Dillon Stoner

WR

2

4%

12

43%

Peyton Barber

RB

1

2%

0

0%

DEFENSE

Spec Tms

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

Trevon Moehrig

FS

74

100%

13

46%

Brandon Facyson

CB

74

100%

7

25%

Casey Hayward

CB

74

100%

4

14%

Johnathan Abram

SS

74

100%

2

7%

Denzel Perryman

LB

70

95%

0

0%

Cory Littleton

LB

61

82%

2

7%

Nate Hobbs

CB

58

78%

12

43%

Maxx Crosby

DE

55

74%

7

25%

Yannick Ngakoue

DE

44

59%

0

0%

Johnathan Hankins

NT

43

58%

7

25%

Solomon Thomas

DT

40

54%

7

25%

Quinton Jefferson

DT

39

53%

7

25%

Carl Nassib

DE

30

41%

15

54%

Damion Square

NT

25

34%

0

0%

Clelin Ferrell

DE

20

27%

11

39%

K.J. Wright

LB

20

27%

0

0%

Dallin Leavitt

FS

13

18%

25

89%

SPECIAL TEAMS

Spec Tms

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

Marquel Lee

LB

0

0%

25

89%

Patrick Onwuasor

LB

0

0%

18

64%

Divine Deablo

LB

0

0%

18

64%

Sutton Smith

FB

0

0%

12

43%

Roderic Teamer

CB

0

0%

10

36%

Trent Sieg

LS

0

0%

7

25%

AJ Cole III

P

0

0%

7

25%

Daniel Carlson

K

0

0%

7

25%

Nick Martin

C

0

0%

3

11%

Jermaine Eluemunor

G

0

0%

3

11%

Amik Robertson

CB

0

0%

2

7%

