Raiders Week 11 snap counts vs Broncos: 9 offensive starters go wire-to-wire

Injuries have put the Raiders offense in a position where they don’t have a lot of options to switch out. That means they need to hope whoever starts the game can go the distance. And that’s just what they got Sunday — even with the game going to overtime.

Nine of the team’s 11 starters went wire-to-wire Sunday.

Three offensive starters were out injured for the game — wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, tight end Darren Waller, and left tackle Kolton Miller.

The result was the Raiders keeping Davante Adams and Mack Hollins on the field the entire game. Adams played all but one snap and made the game winning touchdown catch in overtime.

Waller’s absence had Foster Moreau on the field for the entire game. He made the catch just prior to Adams’s game-winner. And he helped out with blocking due to Miller being out.

It was Jermaine Eluemunor moving to left tackle to replace Miller and Thayer Munford who started at right tackle. Had either been injured, it would have meant Jackson Barton coming in on offense. As it stood, Barton played only on special teams.

Only five other players saw time on offense — four of them were running backs.

Offense Spec Tms Player Pos Num Pct Num Pct Mack Hollins WR 66 100% 2 7% Alex Bars G 66 100% 5 17% Dylan Parham G 66 100% 5 17% Thayer Munford T 66 100% 5 17% Foster Moreau TE 66 100% 5 17% Jermaine Eluemunor G 66 100% 5 17% Andre James C 66 100% 0 0% Derek Carr QB 66 100% 0 0% Davante Adams WR 65 98% 0 0% Josh Jacobs RB 53 80% 0 0% Keelan Cole WR 44 67% 4 14% Jakob Johnson FB 22 33% 10 34% Ameer Abdullah RB 11 17% 15 52% Brandon Bolden RB 3 5% 19 66% Defense Spec Tms Player Pos Num Pct Num Pct Maxx Crosby DE 64 100% 6 21% Trevon Moehrig FS 64 100% 0 0% Rock Ya-Sin CB 64 100% 0 0% Duron Harmon SS 62 97% 5 17% Jayon Brown LB 62 97% 0 0% Chandler Jones DE 48 75% 0 0% Denzel Perryman LB 44 69% 0 0% Bilal Nichols DT 39 61% 5 17% Sam Webb CB 39 61% 0 0% Anthony Averett CB 35 55% 0 0% Andrew Billings DT 33 52% 5 17% Roderic Teamer SS 32 50% 13 45% Jerry Tillery DT 23 36% 5 17% Neil Farrell DT 23 36% 0 0% Clelin Ferrell DE 22 34% 6 21% Tyler Hall CB 18 28% 1 3% Amik Robertson CB 16 25% 4 14% Isaiah Pola-Mao FS 8 12% 17 59% Tashawn Bower DE 4 6% 9 31% Luke Masterson LB 3 5% 24 83% Special Teams Spec Tms Player Pos Num Pct Num Pct Matthias Farley FS 0 0% 24 83% Darien Butler LB 0 0% 23 79% Curtis Bolton LB 0 0% 18 62% Jesper Horsted TE 0 0% 13 45% Brittain Brown RB 0 0% 11 38% DJ Turner WR 0 0% 11 38% Daniel Carlson K 0 0% 10 34% Trent Sieg LS 0 0% 9 31% AJ Cole III P 0 0% 9 31% Lester Cotton G 0 0% 5 17% Jackson Barton T 0 0% 5 17% John Simpson G 0 0% 5 17% Malcolm Koonce DE 0 0% 1 3%

