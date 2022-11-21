Raiders Week 11 snap counts vs Broncos: 9 offensive starters go wire-to-wire

Injuries have put the Raiders offense in a position where they don’t have a lot of options to switch out. That means they need to hope whoever starts the game can go the distance. And that’s just what they got Sunday — even with the game going to overtime.

Nine of the team’s 11 starters went wire-to-wire Sunday.

Three offensive starters were out injured for the game — wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, tight end Darren Waller, and left tackle Kolton Miller.

The result was the Raiders keeping Davante Adams and Mack Hollins on the field the entire game. Adams played all but one snap and made the game winning touchdown catch in overtime.

Waller’s absence had Foster Moreau on the field for the entire game. He made the catch just prior to Adams’s game-winner. And he helped out with blocking due to Miller being out.

It was Jermaine Eluemunor moving to left tackle to replace Miller and Thayer Munford who started at right tackle. Had either been injured, it would have meant Jackson Barton coming in on offense. As it stood, Barton played only on special teams.

Only five other players saw time on offense — four of them were running backs.

Offense

Spec Tms

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

Mack Hollins

WR

66

100%

2

7%

Alex Bars

G

66

100%

5

17%

Dylan Parham

G

66

100%

5

17%

Thayer Munford

T

66

100%

5

17%

Foster Moreau

TE

66

100%

5

17%

Jermaine Eluemunor

G

66

100%

5

17%

Andre James

C

66

100%

0

0%

Derek Carr

QB

66

100%

0

0%

Davante Adams

WR

65

98%

0

0%

Josh Jacobs

RB

53

80%

0

0%

Keelan Cole

WR

44

67%

4

14%

Jakob Johnson

FB

22

33%

10

34%

Ameer Abdullah

RB

11

17%

15

52%

Brandon Bolden

RB

3

5%

19

66%

Defense

Spec Tms

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

Maxx Crosby

DE

64

100%

6

21%

Trevon Moehrig

FS

64

100%

0

0%

Rock Ya-Sin

CB

64

100%

0

0%

Duron Harmon

SS

62

97%

5

17%

Jayon Brown

LB

62

97%

0

0%

Chandler Jones

DE

48

75%

0

0%

Denzel Perryman

LB

44

69%

0

0%

Bilal Nichols

DT

39

61%

5

17%

Sam Webb

CB

39

61%

0

0%

Anthony Averett

CB

35

55%

0

0%

Andrew Billings

DT

33

52%

5

17%

Roderic Teamer

SS

32

50%

13

45%

Jerry Tillery

DT

23

36%

5

17%

Neil Farrell

DT

23

36%

0

0%

Clelin Ferrell

DE

22

34%

6

21%

Tyler Hall

CB

18

28%

1

3%

Amik Robertson

CB

16

25%

4

14%

Isaiah Pola-Mao

FS

8

12%

17

59%

Tashawn Bower

DE

4

6%

9

31%

Luke Masterson

LB

3

5%

24

83%

Special Teams

Spec Tms

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

Matthias Farley

FS

0

0%

24

83%

Darien Butler

LB

0

0%

23

79%

Curtis Bolton

LB

0

0%

18

62%

Jesper Horsted

TE

0

0%

13

45%

Brittain Brown

RB

0

0%

11

38%

DJ Turner

WR

0

0%

11

38%

Daniel Carlson

K

0

0%

10

34%

Trent Sieg

LS

0

0%

9

31%

AJ Cole III

P

0

0%

9

31%

Lester Cotton

G

0

0%

5

17%

Jackson Barton

T

0

0%

5

17%

John Simpson

G

0

0%

5

17%

Malcolm Koonce

DE

0

0%

1

3%

