Raiders Week 11 snap counts vs Broncos: 9 offensive starters go wire-to-wire
Injuries have put the Raiders offense in a position where they don’t have a lot of options to switch out. That means they need to hope whoever starts the game can go the distance. And that’s just what they got Sunday — even with the game going to overtime.
Nine of the team’s 11 starters went wire-to-wire Sunday.
Three offensive starters were out injured for the game — wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, tight end Darren Waller, and left tackle Kolton Miller.
The result was the Raiders keeping Davante Adams and Mack Hollins on the field the entire game. Adams played all but one snap and made the game winning touchdown catch in overtime.
Waller’s absence had Foster Moreau on the field for the entire game. He made the catch just prior to Adams’s game-winner. And he helped out with blocking due to Miller being out.
It was Jermaine Eluemunor moving to left tackle to replace Miller and Thayer Munford who started at right tackle. Had either been injured, it would have meant Jackson Barton coming in on offense. As it stood, Barton played only on special teams.
Only five other players saw time on offense — four of them were running backs.
Offense
Spec Tms
Player
Pos
Num
Pct
Num
Pct
Mack Hollins
WR
66
100%
2
7%
Alex Bars
G
66
100%
5
17%
Dylan Parham
G
66
100%
5
17%
Thayer Munford
T
66
100%
5
17%
Foster Moreau
TE
66
100%
5
17%
Jermaine Eluemunor
G
66
100%
5
17%
Andre James
C
66
100%
0
0%
Derek Carr
QB
66
100%
0
0%
Davante Adams
WR
65
98%
0
0%
Josh Jacobs
RB
53
80%
0
0%
Keelan Cole
WR
44
67%
4
14%
Jakob Johnson
FB
22
33%
10
34%
Ameer Abdullah
RB
11
17%
15
52%
Brandon Bolden
RB
3
5%
19
66%
Defense
Spec Tms
Player
Pos
Num
Pct
Num
Pct
Maxx Crosby
DE
64
100%
6
21%
Trevon Moehrig
FS
64
100%
0
0%
Rock Ya-Sin
CB
64
100%
0
0%
Duron Harmon
SS
62
97%
5
17%
Jayon Brown
LB
62
97%
0
0%
Chandler Jones
DE
48
75%
0
0%
Denzel Perryman
LB
44
69%
0
0%
Bilal Nichols
DT
39
61%
5
17%
Sam Webb
CB
39
61%
0
0%
Anthony Averett
CB
35
55%
0
0%
Andrew Billings
DT
33
52%
5
17%
Roderic Teamer
SS
32
50%
13
45%
Jerry Tillery
DT
23
36%
5
17%
Neil Farrell
DT
23
36%
0
0%
Clelin Ferrell
DE
22
34%
6
21%
Tyler Hall
CB
18
28%
1
3%
Amik Robertson
CB
16
25%
4
14%
Isaiah Pola-Mao
FS
8
12%
17
59%
Tashawn Bower
DE
4
6%
9
31%
Luke Masterson
LB
3
5%
24
83%
Special Teams
Spec Tms
Player
Pos
Num
Pct
Num
Pct
Matthias Farley
FS
0
0%
24
83%
Darien Butler
LB
0
0%
23
79%
Curtis Bolton
LB
0
0%
18
62%
Jesper Horsted
TE
0
0%
13
45%
Brittain Brown
RB
0
0%
11
38%
DJ Turner
WR
0
0%
11
38%
Daniel Carlson
K
0
0%
10
34%
Trent Sieg
LS
0
0%
9
31%
AJ Cole III
P
0
0%
9
31%
Lester Cotton
G
0
0%
5
17%
Jackson Barton
T
0
0%
5
17%
John Simpson
G
0
0%
5
17%
Malcolm Koonce
DE
0
0%
1
3%