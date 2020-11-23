Raiders Week 11 snap counts vs Chiefs: Both starting corners play first full game in two months

All week the talk surrounding the Raiders — I mean other than the stupid manufactured bus lap drama — was about them missing ten players on defense. All of whom had been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Eight of those players would be activated by Saturday, but Sunday morning, starting nickel corner Lamarcus Joyner was put back on the list.

This meant once again the Raiders would be shorthanded in the secondary. This has been a common theme for the Raiders this season. Starting rookie cornerback was lost in the third game of the season to a wrist injury that sent him to IR.

Before Arnette could return, starting cornerback Trayvon Mullen left with a hamstring injury. That was two weeks ago in Los Angeles, and by the end of that game, the outside corners were Nevin Lawson and Isaiah Johnson.

Mullen would return in Week 10 against the Broncos, but didn’t play every snap. That was also the game Arnette returned from injured reserve, but he didn’t start and didn’t play every snap.

Sunday night, with the big re-match against the division rival Chiefs and the loss of Joyner, the team needed Mullen and Arnette to be back for the first time since the second game of the season. And that’s what they got. Both started for the first time since week three, Mullen played every snap, and Arnette played 71 snaps (91%).

Arnette would record his first pass breakup since week one while Mullen would record two pass breakups and an interception; just the second Patrick Mahomes has thrown this season.