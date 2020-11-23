Raiders Week 11 snap counts vs Chiefs: Both starting corners play first full game in two months

Levi Damien
·3 min read

All week the talk surrounding the Raiders — I mean other than the stupid manufactured bus lap drama — was about them missing ten players on defense. All of whom had been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Eight of those players would be activated by Saturday, but Sunday morning, starting nickel corner Lamarcus Joyner was put back on the list.

This meant once again the Raiders would be shorthanded in the secondary. This has been a common theme for the Raiders this season. Starting rookie cornerback was lost in the third game of the season to a wrist injury that sent him to IR.

Before Arnette could return, starting cornerback Trayvon Mullen left with a hamstring injury. That was two weeks ago in Los Angeles, and by the end of that game, the outside corners were Nevin Lawson and Isaiah Johnson.

Mullen would return in Week 10 against the Broncos, but didn’t play every snap. That was also the game Arnette returned from injured reserve, but he didn’t start and didn’t play every snap.

Sunday night, with the big re-match against the division rival Chiefs and the loss of Joyner, the team needed Mullen and Arnette to be back for the first time since the second game of the season. And that’s what they got. Both started for the first time since week three, Mullen played every snap, and Arnette played 71 snaps (91%).

Arnette would record his first pass breakup since week one while Mullen would record two pass breakups and an interception; just the second Patrick Mahomes has thrown this season.

Offense

Spec Tms

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

Brandon Parker

T

59

100%

5

19%

Kolton Miller

T

59

100%

5

19%

Gabe Jackson

G

59

100%

5

19%

Denzelle Good

G

59

100%

5

19%

Derek Carr

QB

59

100%

0

0%

Rodney Hudson

C

59

100%

0

0%

Darren Waller

TE

55

93%

0

0%

Nelson Agholor

WR

44

75%

0

0%

Josh Jacobs

RB

44

75%

0

0%

Jason Witten

TE

33

56%

0

0%

Henry Ruggs III

WR

32

54%

6

23%

Alec Ingold

FB

20

34%

8

31%

Hunter Renfrow

WR

20

34%

2

8%

Foster Moreau

TE

17

29%

15

58%

Devontae Booker

RB

15

25%

0

0%

Bryan Edwards

WR

9

15%

0

0%

Zay Jones

WR

5

8%

0

0%

Derek Carrier

TE

1

2%

21

81%

Defense

Spec Tms

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

Trayvon Mullen

CB

78

100%

5

19%

Nicholas Morrow

LB

78

100%

2

8%

Johnathan Abram

SS

76

97%

7

27%

Nick Kwiatkoski

LB

76

97%

5

19%

Damon Arnette

CB

71

91%

0

0%

Nevin Lawson

CB

69

88%

11

42%

Maxx Crosby

DE

69

88%

5

19%

Carl Nassib

DE

60

77%

2

8%

Maliek Collins

DT

54

69%

5

19%

Jeff Heath

SS

50

64%

21

81%

Johnathan Hankins

DT

42

54%

5

19%

Arden Key

DE

36

46%

0

0%

Erik Harris

FS

24

31%

19

73%

David Irving

DE

18

23%

3

12%

Kendal Vickers

DT

18

23%

0

0%

Isaiah Johnson

CB

13

17%

2

8%

Chris Smith

DE

13

17%

0

0%

Kyle Wilber

LB

9

12%

21

81%

Amik Robertson

CB

2

3%

0

0%

Raekwon McMillan

LB

1

1%

21

81%

Special Teams

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

Keisean Nixon

CB

0

0%

16

62%

Dallin Leavitt

FS

0

0%

16

62%

Javin White

DB

0

0%

13

50%

Daniel Carlson

K

0

0%

11

42%

A.J. Cole

P

0

0%

7

27%

Trent Sieg

LS

0

0%

7

27%

Patrick Omameh

G

0

0%

5

19%

Andre James

C

0

0%

3

12%

Jaryd Jones-Smith

T

0

0%

2

8

Latest Stories