Raiders Week 11 snap counts vs Chiefs: Both starting corners play first full game in two months
All week the talk surrounding the Raiders — I mean other than the stupid manufactured bus lap drama — was about them missing ten players on defense. All of whom had been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Eight of those players would be activated by Saturday, but Sunday morning, starting nickel corner Lamarcus Joyner was put back on the list.
This meant once again the Raiders would be shorthanded in the secondary. This has been a common theme for the Raiders this season. Starting rookie cornerback was lost in the third game of the season to a wrist injury that sent him to IR.
Before Arnette could return, starting cornerback Trayvon Mullen left with a hamstring injury. That was two weeks ago in Los Angeles, and by the end of that game, the outside corners were Nevin Lawson and Isaiah Johnson.
Mullen would return in Week 10 against the Broncos, but didn’t play every snap. That was also the game Arnette returned from injured reserve, but he didn’t start and didn’t play every snap.
Sunday night, with the big re-match against the division rival Chiefs and the loss of Joyner, the team needed Mullen and Arnette to be back for the first time since the second game of the season. And that’s what they got. Both started for the first time since week three, Mullen played every snap, and Arnette played 71 snaps (91%).
Arnette would record his first pass breakup since week one while Mullen would record two pass breakups and an interception; just the second Patrick Mahomes has thrown this season.
Offense
Spec Tms
Player
Pos
Num
Pct
Num
Pct
Brandon Parker
T
59
100%
5
19%
Kolton Miller
T
59
100%
5
19%
Gabe Jackson
G
59
100%
5
19%
Denzelle Good
G
59
100%
5
19%
Derek Carr
QB
59
100%
0
0%
Rodney Hudson
C
59
100%
0
0%
Darren Waller
TE
55
93%
0
0%
Nelson Agholor
WR
44
75%
0
0%
Josh Jacobs
RB
44
75%
0
0%
Jason Witten
TE
33
56%
0
0%
Henry Ruggs III
WR
32
54%
6
23%
Alec Ingold
FB
20
34%
8
31%
Hunter Renfrow
WR
20
34%
2
8%
Foster Moreau
TE
17
29%
15
58%
Devontae Booker
RB
15
25%
0
0%
Bryan Edwards
WR
9
15%
0
0%
Zay Jones
WR
5
8%
0
0%
Derek Carrier
TE
1
2%
21
81%
Defense
Spec Tms
Player
Pos
Num
Pct
Num
Pct
Trayvon Mullen
CB
78
100%
5
19%
Nicholas Morrow
LB
78
100%
2
8%
Johnathan Abram
SS
76
97%
7
27%
Nick Kwiatkoski
LB
76
97%
5
19%
Damon Arnette
CB
71
91%
0
0%
Nevin Lawson
CB
69
88%
11
42%
Maxx Crosby
DE
69
88%
5
19%
Carl Nassib
DE
60
77%
2
8%
Maliek Collins
DT
54
69%
5
19%
Jeff Heath
SS
50
64%
21
81%
Johnathan Hankins
DT
42
54%
5
19%
Arden Key
DE
36
46%
0
0%
Erik Harris
FS
24
31%
19
73%
David Irving
DE
18
23%
3
12%
Kendal Vickers
DT
18
23%
0
0%
Isaiah Johnson
CB
13
17%
2
8%
Chris Smith
DE
13
17%
0
0%
Kyle Wilber
LB
9
12%
21
81%
Amik Robertson
CB
2
3%
0
0%
Raekwon McMillan
LB
1
1%
21
81%
Special Teams
Player
Pos
Num
Pct
Num
Pct
Keisean Nixon
CB
0
0%
16
62%
Dallin Leavitt
FS
0
0%
16
62%
Javin White
DB
0
0%
13
50%
Daniel Carlson
K
0
0%
11
42%
A.J. Cole
P
0
0%
7
27%
Trent Sieg
LS
0
0%
7
27%
Patrick Omameh
G
0
0%
5
19%
Andre James
C
0
0%
3
12%
Jaryd Jones-Smith
T
0
0%
2
8