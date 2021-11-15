Raiders Week 10 snap counts vs Chiefs: DeSean Jackson sees handful of snaps in debut

Not a lot was expected from DeSean Jackson on Sunday night with the Raiders. In fact, nothing was expected. If he had been inactive for the game, it would have made sense considering how recently he joined the team. But he was active and he played.

He didn’t play a lot, however. He was on the field for just nine snaps, seeing just one target.

That target was a consequential one for all the wrong reasons. Because he caught the 38-yard pass only to fumble it away.

“It’s hard to just come in and pick up this whole offense in a short amount of time, just a couple of days, but I thought he picked it up mentally,” Derek Carr said. “Did a great job. He did a great job on that deep ball. There was probably another one I could’ve thrown to him, but I had to run one. He’s really close from having a big day. He had another one where he cleared it out, Zay caught a big play across the middle. I thought he did a good job.”

The pass Carr is talking about was a 22-yard pass to Jones that set up their second TD of the day on a long pass to Bryan Edwards. Jones and Edwards led all Raiders receivers in snaps, but it was Hunter Renfrow who led the team in catches (7).

OFFENSE Spec Tms Player Pos Num Pct Num Pct Brandon Parker T 54 100% 2 7% Kolton Miller T 54 100% 2 7% John Simpson G 54 100% 2 7% Alex Leatherwood T 54 100% 2 7% Derek Carr QB 54 100% 0 0% Andre James C 54 100% 0 0% Darren Waller TE 49 91% 0 0% Zay Jones WR 46 85% 10 36% Bryan Edwards WR 43 80% 0 0% Hunter Renfrow WR 39 72% 2 7% Josh Jacobs RB 31 57% 0 0% Foster Moreau TE 21 39% 17 61% Kenyan Drake RB 17 31% 3 11% DeSean Jackson WR 9 17% 0 0% Jalen Richard RB 6 11% 8 29% Dillon Stoner WR 4 7% 15 54% Daniel Helm TE 3 6% 15 54% Alec Ingold FB 2 4% 5 18% DEFENSE Spec Tms Player Pos Num Pct Num Pct Trevon Moehrig FS 76 100% 12 43% Johnathan Abram SS 76 100% 0 0% Casey Hayward CB 72 95% 0 0% Nate Hobbs CB 69 91% 11 39% Brandon Facyson CB 68 89% 13 46% Denzel Perryman LB 59 78% 0 0% Cory Littleton LB 57 75% 11 39% Maxx Crosby DE 56 74% 8 29% Yannick Ngakoue DE 56 74% 0 0% Quinton Jefferson DT 45 59% 8 29% Johnathan Hankins NT 43 57% 8 29% Solomon Thomas DT 39 51% 8 29% Dallin Leavitt FS 23 30% 26 93% Carl Nassib DE 20 26% 16 57% Clelin Ferrell DE 20 26% 2 7% K.J. Wright LB 20 26% 0 0% Damion Square NT 19 25% 0 0% Desmond Trufant CB 10 13% 1 4% Divine Deablo LB 4 5% 18 64% Marquel Lee LB 3 4% 26 93% Patrick Onwuasor LB 1 1% 17 61% SPECIAL TEAMS Spec Tms Player Pos Num Pct Num Pct Ha Ha Clinton-Dix SS 0 0% 11 39% Trent Sieg LS 0 0% 7 25% AJ Cole III P 0 0% 7 25% Keisean Nixon CB 0 0% 6 21% Daniel Carlson K 0 0% 5 18% Nick Martin C 0 0% 2 7% Jermaine Eluemunor G 0 0% 2 7%

