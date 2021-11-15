Raiders Week 10 snap counts vs Chiefs: DeSean Jackson sees handful of snaps in debut
Not a lot was expected from DeSean Jackson on Sunday night with the Raiders. In fact, nothing was expected. If he had been inactive for the game, it would have made sense considering how recently he joined the team. But he was active and he played.
He didn’t play a lot, however. He was on the field for just nine snaps, seeing just one target.
That target was a consequential one for all the wrong reasons. Because he caught the 38-yard pass only to fumble it away.
“It’s hard to just come in and pick up this whole offense in a short amount of time, just a couple of days, but I thought he picked it up mentally,” Derek Carr said. “Did a great job. He did a great job on that deep ball. There was probably another one I could’ve thrown to him, but I had to run one. He’s really close from having a big day. He had another one where he cleared it out, Zay caught a big play across the middle. I thought he did a good job.”
The pass Carr is talking about was a 22-yard pass to Jones that set up their second TD of the day on a long pass to Bryan Edwards. Jones and Edwards led all Raiders receivers in snaps, but it was Hunter Renfrow who led the team in catches (7).
OFFENSE
Spec Tms
Player
Pos
Num
Pct
Num
Pct
Brandon Parker
T
54
100%
2
7%
Kolton Miller
T
54
100%
2
7%
John Simpson
G
54
100%
2
7%
Alex Leatherwood
T
54
100%
2
7%
Derek Carr
QB
54
100%
0
0%
Andre James
C
54
100%
0
0%
Darren Waller
TE
49
91%
0
0%
Zay Jones
WR
46
85%
10
36%
Bryan Edwards
WR
43
80%
0
0%
Hunter Renfrow
WR
39
72%
2
7%
Josh Jacobs
RB
31
57%
0
0%
Foster Moreau
TE
21
39%
17
61%
Kenyan Drake
RB
17
31%
3
11%
DeSean Jackson
WR
9
17%
0
0%
Jalen Richard
RB
6
11%
8
29%
Dillon Stoner
WR
4
7%
15
54%
Daniel Helm
TE
3
6%
15
54%
Alec Ingold
FB
2
4%
5
18%
DEFENSE
Spec Tms
Player
Pos
Num
Pct
Num
Pct
Trevon Moehrig
FS
76
100%
12
43%
Johnathan Abram
SS
76
100%
0
0%
Casey Hayward
CB
72
95%
0
0%
Nate Hobbs
CB
69
91%
11
39%
Brandon Facyson
CB
68
89%
13
46%
Denzel Perryman
LB
59
78%
0
0%
Cory Littleton
LB
57
75%
11
39%
Maxx Crosby
DE
56
74%
8
29%
Yannick Ngakoue
DE
56
74%
0
0%
Quinton Jefferson
DT
45
59%
8
29%
Johnathan Hankins
NT
43
57%
8
29%
Solomon Thomas
DT
39
51%
8
29%
Dallin Leavitt
FS
23
30%
26
93%
Carl Nassib
DE
20
26%
16
57%
Clelin Ferrell
DE
20
26%
2
7%
K.J. Wright
LB
20
26%
0
0%
Damion Square
NT
19
25%
0
0%
Desmond Trufant
CB
10
13%
1
4%
Divine Deablo
LB
4
5%
18
64%
Marquel Lee
LB
3
4%
26
93%
Patrick Onwuasor
LB
1
1%
17
61%
SPECIAL TEAMS
Spec Tms
Player
Pos
Num
Pct
Num
Pct
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix
SS
0
0%
11
39%
Trent Sieg
LS
0
0%
7
25%
AJ Cole III
P
0
0%
7
25%
Keisean Nixon
CB
0
0%
6
21%
Daniel Carlson
K
0
0%
5
18%
Nick Martin
C
0
0%
2
7%
Jermaine Eluemunor
G
0
0%
2
7%
