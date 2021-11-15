Raiders Week 10 snap counts vs Chiefs: DeSean Jackson sees handful of snaps in debut

Levi Damien
·3 min read
Not a lot was expected from DeSean Jackson on Sunday night with the Raiders. In fact, nothing was expected. If he had been inactive for the game, it would have made sense considering how recently he joined the team. But he was active and he played.

He didn’t play a lot, however. He was on the field for just nine snaps, seeing just one target.

That target was a consequential one for all the wrong reasons. Because he caught the 38-yard pass only to fumble it away.

“It’s hard to just come in and pick up this whole offense in a short amount of time, just a couple of days, but I thought he picked it up mentally,” Derek Carr said. “Did a great job. He did a great job on that deep ball. There was probably another one I could’ve thrown to him, but I had to run one. He’s really close from having a big day. He had another one where he cleared it out, Zay caught a big play across the middle. I thought he did a good job.”

The pass Carr is talking about was a 22-yard pass to Jones that set up their second TD of the day on a long pass to Bryan Edwards. Jones and Edwards led all Raiders receivers in snaps, but it was Hunter Renfrow who led the team in catches (7).

OFFENSE

Spec Tms

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

Brandon Parker

T

54

100%

2

7%

Kolton Miller

T

54

100%

2

7%

John Simpson

G

54

100%

2

7%

Alex Leatherwood

T

54

100%

2

7%

Derek Carr

QB

54

100%

0

0%

Andre James

C

54

100%

0

0%

Darren Waller

TE

49

91%

0

0%

Zay Jones

WR

46

85%

10

36%

Bryan Edwards

WR

43

80%

0

0%

Hunter Renfrow

WR

39

72%

2

7%

Josh Jacobs

RB

31

57%

0

0%

Foster Moreau

TE

21

39%

17

61%

Kenyan Drake

RB

17

31%

3

11%

DeSean Jackson

WR

9

17%

0

0%

Jalen Richard

RB

6

11%

8

29%

Dillon Stoner

WR

4

7%

15

54%

Daniel Helm

TE

3

6%

15

54%

Alec Ingold

FB

2

4%

5

18%

DEFENSE

Spec Tms

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

Trevon Moehrig

FS

76

100%

12

43%

Johnathan Abram

SS

76

100%

0

0%

Casey Hayward

CB

72

95%

0

0%

Nate Hobbs

CB

69

91%

11

39%

Brandon Facyson

CB

68

89%

13

46%

Denzel Perryman

LB

59

78%

0

0%

Cory Littleton

LB

57

75%

11

39%

Maxx Crosby

DE

56

74%

8

29%

Yannick Ngakoue

DE

56

74%

0

0%

Quinton Jefferson

DT

45

59%

8

29%

Johnathan Hankins

NT

43

57%

8

29%

Solomon Thomas

DT

39

51%

8

29%

Dallin Leavitt

FS

23

30%

26

93%

Carl Nassib

DE

20

26%

16

57%

Clelin Ferrell

DE

20

26%

2

7%

K.J. Wright

LB

20

26%

0

0%

Damion Square

NT

19

25%

0

0%

Desmond Trufant

CB

10

13%

1

4%

Divine Deablo

LB

4

5%

18

64%

Marquel Lee

LB

3

4%

26

93%

Patrick Onwuasor

LB

1

1%

17

61%

SPECIAL TEAMS

Spec Tms

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

SS

0

0%

11

39%

Trent Sieg

LS

0

0%

7

25%

AJ Cole III

P

0

0%

7

25%

Keisean Nixon

CB

0

0%

6

21%

Daniel Carlson

K

0

0%

5

18%

Nick Martin

C

0

0%

2

7%

Jermaine Eluemunor

G

0

0%

2

7%

