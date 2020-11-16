Raiders Week 10 snap counts vs Broncos: Nicholas Morrow plays every snap replacing Cory Littleton

The latest Raiders player to step up is Nicholas Morrow. The fourth-year linebacker got the start in place of Cory Littleton who was put on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week. And Mr. Morrow had himself a game.

Morrow was all over the field, putting up a sack, two QB hits, two pass breakups, a forced fumble, and five combined tackles while playing every snap in a win over the Broncos.

The question coming in was if Raekwon McMillan would see his snaps go up with Littleton out. He did, but not in relief of Morrow. McMillan saw nine snaps on defense in the game. You might recall the team made a trade with the Dolphins to acquire McMillan just prior to the start of the season.

This is the third time this season Morrow has played every snap. That’s because he is the next man up at linebacker regardless of who goes out. So, when Nick Kwiatkoski was out with an injury in Weeks 2 and 3, they turned to Morrow then as well.

Typically Morrow sees around 40% of the snaps.

Other notable snaps:

  • Reserve guard Patrick Omameh saw played 13 snaps at right tackle after Sam Young went out with an injury.

  • WR Bryan Edwards saw his snaps creep up in his second game back. After one snap last week, he played 20 snaps in this game, catching his first pass since week three.

  • CB Damon Arnette didn’t get the start in his return from the injured reserve list. But he saw 45 snaps (63%).

Offense

Spec Tms

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

Brandon Parker

T

72

100%

7

24%

Gabe Jackson

G

72

100%

7

24%

Denzelle Good

G

72

100%

7

24%

Derek Carr

QB

72

100%

0

0%

Rodney Hudson

C

72

100%

0

0%

Darren Waller

TE

64

89%

1

3%

Sam Young

T

59

82%

0

0%

Henry Ruggs III

WR

45

62%

2

7%

Nelson Agholor

WR

43

60%

0

0%

Josh Jacobs

RB

43

60%

0

0%

Jason Witten

TE

37

51%

1

3%

Hunter Renfrow

WR

34

47%

5

17%

Devontae Booker

RB

26

36%

11

38%

Foster Moreau

TE

25

35%

19

66%

Bryan Edwards

WR

20

28%

0

0%

Patrick Omameh

G

13

18%

7

24%

Alec Ingold

FB

12

17%

7

24%

Zay Jones

WR

8

11%

0

0%

Jalen Richard

RB

3

4%

2

7%

Defense

Spec Tms

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

Nicholas Morrow

LB

71

100%

5

17%

Johnathan Abram

SS

69

97%

11

38%

Nick Kwiatkoski

LB

66

93%

3

10%

Trayvon Mullen

CB

65

92%

2

7%

Lamarcus Joyner

CB

53

75%

0

0%

Maxx Crosby

DE

49

69%

2

7%

Clelin Ferrell

DE

49

69%

0

0%

Damon Arnette

CB

45

63%

0

0%

Maliek Collins

DT

43

61%

2

7%

Nevin Lawson

CB

40

56%

12

41%

Erik Harris

FS

39

55%

15

52%

Carl Nassib

DE

35

49%

0

0%

Jeff Heath

SS

34

48%

22

76%

Arden Key

DE

30

42%

0

0%

Johnathan Hankins

DT

27

38%

2

7%

Kendal Vickers

DT

27

38%

1

3%

David Irving

DE

22

31%

2

7%

Raekwon McMillan

LB

9

13%

21

72%

Isaiah Johnson

CB

8

11%

5

17%

Special Teams

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

Derek Carrier

TE

0

0%

27

93%

Kyle Wilber

LB

0

0%

21

72%

Dallin Leavitt

FS

0

0%

20

69%

Keisean Nixon

CB

0

0%

19

66%

Daniel Carlson

K

0

0%

15

52%

A.J. Cole

P

0

0%

11

38%

Trent Sieg

LS

0

0%

11

38%

Andre James

C

0

0%

7

24%

Jaryd Jones-Smith

T

0

0%

7

24

