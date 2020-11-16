Raiders Week 10 snap counts vs Broncos: Nicholas Morrow plays every snap replacing Cory Littleton
The latest Raiders player to step up is Nicholas Morrow. The fourth-year linebacker got the start in place of Cory Littleton who was put on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week. And Mr. Morrow had himself a game.
Morrow was all over the field, putting up a sack, two QB hits, two pass breakups, a forced fumble, and five combined tackles while playing every snap in a win over the Broncos.
The question coming in was if Raekwon McMillan would see his snaps go up with Littleton out. He did, but not in relief of Morrow. McMillan saw nine snaps on defense in the game. You might recall the team made a trade with the Dolphins to acquire McMillan just prior to the start of the season.
This is the third time this season Morrow has played every snap. That’s because he is the next man up at linebacker regardless of who goes out. So, when Nick Kwiatkoski was out with an injury in Weeks 2 and 3, they turned to Morrow then as well.
Typically Morrow sees around 40% of the snaps.
Other notable snaps:
Reserve guard Patrick Omameh saw played 13 snaps at right tackle after Sam Young went out with an injury.
WR Bryan Edwards saw his snaps creep up in his second game back. After one snap last week, he played 20 snaps in this game, catching his first pass since week three.
CB Damon Arnette didn’t get the start in his return from the injured reserve list. But he saw 45 snaps (63%).
Offense
Spec Tms
Player
Pos
Num
Pct
Num
Pct
Brandon Parker
T
72
100%
7
24%
Gabe Jackson
G
72
100%
7
24%
Denzelle Good
G
72
100%
7
24%
Derek Carr
QB
72
100%
0
0%
Rodney Hudson
C
72
100%
0
0%
Darren Waller
TE
64
89%
1
3%
Sam Young
T
59
82%
0
0%
Henry Ruggs III
WR
45
62%
2
7%
Nelson Agholor
WR
43
60%
0
0%
Josh Jacobs
RB
43
60%
0
0%
Jason Witten
TE
37
51%
1
3%
Hunter Renfrow
WR
34
47%
5
17%
Devontae Booker
RB
26
36%
11
38%
Foster Moreau
TE
25
35%
19
66%
Bryan Edwards
WR
20
28%
0
0%
Patrick Omameh
G
13
18%
7
24%
Alec Ingold
FB
12
17%
7
24%
Zay Jones
WR
8
11%
0
0%
Jalen Richard
RB
3
4%
2
7%
Defense
Spec Tms
Player
Pos
Num
Pct
Num
Pct
Nicholas Morrow
LB
71
100%
5
17%
Johnathan Abram
SS
69
97%
11
38%
Nick Kwiatkoski
LB
66
93%
3
10%
Trayvon Mullen
CB
65
92%
2
7%
Lamarcus Joyner
CB
53
75%
0
0%
Maxx Crosby
DE
49
69%
2
7%
Clelin Ferrell
DE
49
69%
0
0%
Damon Arnette
CB
45
63%
0
0%
Maliek Collins
DT
43
61%
2
7%
Nevin Lawson
CB
40
56%
12
41%
Erik Harris
FS
39
55%
15
52%
Carl Nassib
DE
35
49%
0
0%
Jeff Heath
SS
34
48%
22
76%
Arden Key
DE
30
42%
0
0%
Johnathan Hankins
DT
27
38%
2
7%
Kendal Vickers
DT
27
38%
1
3%
David Irving
DE
22
31%
2
7%
Raekwon McMillan
LB
9
13%
21
72%
Isaiah Johnson
CB
8
11%
5
17%
Special Teams
Player
Pos
Num
Pct
Num
Pct
Derek Carrier
TE
0
0%
27
93%
Kyle Wilber
LB
0
0%
21
72%
Dallin Leavitt
FS
0
0%
20
69%
Keisean Nixon
CB
0
0%
19
66%
Daniel Carlson
K
0
0%
15
52%
A.J. Cole
P
0
0%
11
38%
Trent Sieg
LS
0
0%
11
38%
Andre James
C
0
0%
7
24%
Jaryd Jones-Smith
T
0
0%
7
24