Raiders Week 10 snap counts vs Broncos: Nicholas Morrow plays every snap replacing Cory Littleton

The latest Raiders player to step up is Nicholas Morrow. The fourth-year linebacker got the start in place of Cory Littleton who was put on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week. And Mr. Morrow had himself a game.

Morrow was all over the field, putting up a sack, two QB hits, two pass breakups, a forced fumble, and five combined tackles while playing every snap in a win over the Broncos.

The question coming in was if Raekwon McMillan would see his snaps go up with Littleton out. He did, but not in relief of Morrow. McMillan saw nine snaps on defense in the game. You might recall the team made a trade with the Dolphins to acquire McMillan just prior to the start of the season.

This is the third time this season Morrow has played every snap. That’s because he is the next man up at linebacker regardless of who goes out. So, when Nick Kwiatkoski was out with an injury in Weeks 2 and 3, they turned to Morrow then as well.

Typically Morrow sees around 40% of the snaps.

Other notable snaps:

Reserve guard Patrick Omameh saw played 13 snaps at right tackle after Sam Young went out with an injury.

WR Bryan Edwards saw his snaps creep up in his second game back. After one snap last week, he played 20 snaps in this game, catching his first pass since week three.

CB Damon Arnette didn’t get the start in his return from the injured reserve list. But he saw 45 snaps (63%).