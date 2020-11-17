Raiders Week 10 Ballers & Busters vs. Broncos

The Raiders’ win on Sunday over the rival Broncos was as impressive as any they had this season. Not because it was perfect, but because despite its imperfections, they just kept coming, and ultimately put a beatdown on the Broncos in every phase of the game.

Early on it was the defense and special teams that was doing the heavy lifting. The offense hadn’t really gotten going and the score reflected that. It was 10-6 at the half and 13-6 heading into the final minute of the third quarter. Then the Raiders broke through. First by gouging the Broncos on the ground, then by taking the ball away twice.

In less than six minutes of game clock, the Raiders went from a 13-6 lead to a 30-6 lead. And by the end, they had taken the ball away five times and beat the Broncos 37-12 to improve to 6-3 on the season and 3-0 in the division.

Top Baller: S Jeff Heath

Nov 15, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders strong safety Jeff Heath (38) makes an interception catch against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos got the ball first in this game. That first possession lasted three plays and on third down, it was Heath who came up to stick the running back on the catch out in the left flat to force the punt. A touchdown drive on the Raiders' first drive would give them an early lead. As it turned out they would never relinquish the lead in this game. Much thanks to Heath for that. When the Broncos got the ball for the third time in the first quarter, they managed to convert two third downs, but three times would not be the charm. On third and 14, Drew Lock threw over the middle and overshot his target where Heath was right there to pick it off. He returned it 24 yards to put the Raiders in business at the Denver 39. Unfortunately, a holding penalty on the ensuing possession meant the turnover would not yield points. With the Raiders still leading 10-6 at the end of the second quarter, the Broncos were driving. They lined up in second and four at the 5-yard-line. Drew Lock ran out left on an option keeper and Heath was looking to stop him. Lock ran it in, but Heath was held on the play, so it backed the Broncos up to the 15-yard-line. On the next play, Lock went to the air, and there was Heath to pick him off...again. This pick took points off the board to retain the Raiders' 10-6 lead at the half. The Broncos wouldn't score another point until the 6:15 mark in the fourth quarter after the Raiders had scored 30 points and, for all intents and purposes, had put the game away. And as Jon Gruden said, it was Heath who got the fire started.

Story continues

Baller: LB Nicholas Morrow

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 15: Nicholas Morrow #50 of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrates a Carl Nassib #94 interception against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Allegiant Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

He may have been filling in for Cory Littleton (reserve/COVID-19 list), but Morrow played like anything but a fill-in. Morrow got things going early in the second quarter. He made the stop short of the sticks to set up third and one, then shot in on the blitz to get the strip-sack on Drew Lock, who recovered his own fumble so the Broncos could punt it away. Come the third quarter, the Raiders absolutely dominated the clock. The Broncos had the ball for a grand total of 80 seconds in the quarter. That was due in large part to going three-and-out on their only full possession. And two of those plays were Morrow stops. On second and 13, he nailed the receiver as the ball arrived for a pass breakup. And on third and 13, he chased down Drew Lock rolling out right and forced an errant throw. When the Broncos got the ball back at the end of the third, the possession lasted two plays. On the second play, Morrow again shot in on the blitz to pressure Lock, who tried to get the throw off and was picked off by Carl Nassib. The Raiders offense took over at the Denver 11-yard-line and got a field goal out of it to go up 23-6. Two possessions later, it was still 23-6. The Broncos drive started at the 7-yard-line and ended there. On the first play, Nevin Lawson stripped the ball from Daesean Hamilton and Morrow was there to help out as Lawson ultimately recovered it to put the Raiders in first and goal at the seven. They scored on one play to go up 30-6. Morrow would add one more pass breakup on the Broncos' final drive to finish with two for the game along with a sack, forced fumble, two QB hits, and five combined tackles. Outstanding.

Ballers: RB Josh Jacobs, RB Devontae Booker

Nov 15, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs the ball against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Jacobs set them up and Booker knocked them down. With the Raiders' final play of the third quarter, Jacobs scored his second touchdown of the game. He also went over 100 yards. It all started with Jacobs scoring his first touchdown on an 11-yard run on the Raiders' first drive. Then in the second quarter, he had his longest run of the season. It went for 24 yards to set up the Raiders' second score of the game on a short field goal. The Raiders got the ball first in the third quarter and went on a long sustained drive. On that drive, Jacobs had runs of 13 and six yards and it ended with a field goal. On their second drive of the quarter, Jacobs started off with an 11-yard run. Then Booker came in and had consecutive 9-yard runs. Jacobs came back with a 13-yard catch to put the Raiders at the ten-yard line. Two plays later, he finished it off with the touchdown. Come the fourth quarter, Booker was given the nod and a shot at his former team. He sent a message too. Following another turnover, the Raiders set up in first and goal at the seven-yard-line, and Booker took the handoff, broke a tackle in a phone booth and went in for the touchdown. In the final Raiders' drive, Booker got the nod again. He had an 8-yard run on third and six, then two plays later, trucked Broncos CB AJ Bouye to pick up nine yards. Two plays after that, he broke through for a 23-yard touchdown -- his second of the day. Two backs, 42 touches, 5.2 yards per carry, 219 yards of offense, four touchdowns.

Ballers: K Daniel Carlson, P AJ Cole

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 15: Daniel Carlson #2 of the Las Vegas Raiders kicks a field goal against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Allegiant Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The third phase of the game. And they were on fire from the first tick on the clock. The opening kickoff had Derek Carrier and Devontae Booker down the field to make the stop at the six-yard line. And an illegal block backed up the Broncos to the 3-yard-line. Cole would take the field to punt the ball away for the first time following the Raiders' second possession. And he launched a 61-yarder that was downed at the 7-yard-line. His next punt was a high one that was downed at the 2-yard-line. Carlson was called out to attempt a 52-yard field goal in the third quarter and nailed it. His second field goal of the day and his fourth of the season from outside 50 yards -- something only two other Raiders kickers have ever done. In the fourth quarter, Carlson kicked his third field goal of the game to make it a 23-6 Raiders lead. A bit later Cole tilted the field again, punting a ball that was fair caught at the seven-yard-line. The Raiders took the ball away on the next play and scored a play later to go up 30-6. 12 of those points were off the foot of Carlson, and the six points by the Broncos was in part from the terrible field position Cole was putting them in.

Baller: LB Nick Kwiatkoski

Nov 15, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kwiatkoski led the team with eight combined tackles and added two pass breakups too. He capped it all off with a masterful one-handed, game-ending interception. Both of his pass breakups came with the Broncos in first and goal and second and goal at the six-yard-line.

Baller: WR Hunter Renfrow

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 15: Hunter Renfrow #13 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs a punt return against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The first time the Raiders lined up in third down in the game, Derek Carr looked for a familiar face. He threw for Hunter Renfrow who picked up 25 yards on the play. It put the Raiders at the Denver 32 and they would ultimately score a touchdown on the drive. Renfrow looked to have the next big play for the Raiders when in the second quarter, he fielded a punt and returned it 60 yards for a touchdown. But it was called back by a highly questionable blindside block that would not have affected the play. But, alas, it did not matter and Renfrow's efforts were for nothing. He took a punt in the third quarter and weaved his way for 16 yards to put the Raiders in Denver territory at the 48-yard-line. Then in the fourth quarter, he was on the field with the hands team to recover the onside kick. Once again the Raiders got it at the Denver 48. This time they took it for a score.

Baller: DC Paul Guenther

Nov 15, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock (right) talks with defense coordinator Paul Guenther (left) prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

If we're going to blame him when things go wrong, we have to be able to credit him when he gets it right. The Raiders were all over the Broncos in this game. Confusing their offense and dialing up timely blitzes that made Drew Lock a wreck. He threw four picks and two of them were directly attributed to the blitz forcing a bad throw. The Raiders also had 10 pass breakups in the game which is no small thing considering it's nearly a third of their entire season total over the first half of the season. Meanwhile, they had four turnovers all season coming in and had five in this game alone.

Honorable Mention

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 15: Nevin Lawson #26 of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrates a fumble recovery against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Allegiant Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

CB Nevin Lawson - Got the start and had a pass breakup on the first play of the game and later had a forced fumble and fumble recovery that led to a touchdown. Also didn't give up any big catches. TE Foster Moreau -- Didn't record a catch, but was a blocking machine. He had a key block on Josh Jacobs's first TD run and Booker's TD run at the end of the game. DE Arden Key -- Came unblocked around the left edge and laid a big hit on Drew Lock that may have affected him the rest of the game. Key also had a couple of big hits against the run. DE Maxx Crosby -- Logged his sixth sack of the season along with a couple of QB hits and a tackle for loss. DE Carl Nassib -- Had a late interception as well as a couple pressures.

Top Buster: SS Johnathan Abram

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 15: Johnathan Abram #24 of the Las Vegas Raiders talks with back judge Todd Prukop #30 against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Allegiant Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

His head hunting drew a couple flags in this game. One of which cost the Raiders a touchdown. You could argue what the officials called a blindside block was not, in fact, a blindside block. But it was certainly unnecessary by Abram. Hunter Renfrow was well past that point and the player Abram nailed was already being blocked. Renfrow returned the punt 60 yards for a score. The Raiders should have gone up 14-3 but the touchdown was called back because Abram had to get his licks in. He had already given up a 14-yard catch on the Broncos' first scoring drive and was playing too deep on a 27-yard catch on the Broncos' final drive of the first half. Early in the fourth quarter, Nevin Lawson forced a fumble. Nicholas Morrow recovered it and looked like he might be able to score with it, but Abram knocked it out of his hands and then lost it. Lucky for the Raiders, Lawson fell on it to secure the turnover. Down 30-6 late, the Broncos were desperate to put points on the board. Abram helped with that greatly. First, he had a targeting penalty, which, was questionable at best. Abram looked like he was going for the ball, but he kind of has a reputation now, so he isn't going to get the benefit of the doubt on that call. The next play, he was late coming up to allow an 11-yard run. A few plays later, on third and ten, he gave up a 13-yard catch. Then on fourth and goal from the six-yard-line, Abram bit on Lock's eyes to give up a wide-open touchdown catch. As he has been described by his coaches, he's 'all gas, no brakes'. He has got to find those brakes or these kinds of mistakes could cost the team games. Also, he needs to stop biting on pump fakes to give up wide open catches.

Busters: WR Henry Ruggs III, WR Nelson Agholor

Nov 15, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) hauls in a catch in front of Denver Broncos cornerback Bryce Callahan (29) during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

There were three face palm level drops in this game that all looked like they were touchdowns. Ruggs had the first drop. On third and three of the Raiders' second possession, he got open up the left sideline on a go route. Derek Carr aired it out to him in stride, just as Ruggs was drafted to do and the ball just simply went right through his hands. Instead of going up 14-3, they punted it away. Not what he or the Raiders wanted to see especially while on the same field as his Alabama teammate Jerry Jeudy who was taken three spots behind him. With the score 7-6 late in the second quarter, the Raiders drove to first and goal at the 8-yard-line. On second down, Carr found Agholor in the back of the end zone and put it right where it needed to be. Agholor got his hands on it only to bobble and drop it. The Raiders would settle for a field goal and a 10-6 lead at the half. If you toss in the Renfrow punt return TD that was called back by the Abram penalty, that's three first-half touchdowns that weren't. The other big drop in the game was by Darren Waller, though he made up for it with some key catches and blocks through the rest of the game.