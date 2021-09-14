Raiders Week 1 snap counts vs Ravens: Denzelle Good plays 10 snaps on torn ACL

Levi Damien
·3 min read
In this article:
Reports came out on Tuesday afternoon that Denzelle Good has been lost for the season with a torn ACL. Good left the game Monday night against the Ravens on the seventh snap of the game. But if you look at the snap counts, he played 17 snaps. How could that be? Well, I’ll tell you.

Initially, Good was replaced at right guard by Jermaine Eluemunor. But come the second quarter, Good trotted back onto the field. He played the full four snaps on the first series. And after briefly being replaced again by Eluemunor, Good returned to the game to play six more snaps. That means Good played ten snaps ON A TORN ACL! That’s insane.

The Raiders are going to miss him the rest of the season and I could see them looking to add a guard in the coming days.

Most of the notable snaps came on defense where there were a lot of new faces. Two recent additions came at linebacker where the team added veterans Denzel Perryman and KJ Wright.

Perryman got the start alongside Cory Littleton and the two led all linebackers in snaps. KJ Wright saw 54% of the snaps which made last year’s starter Nick Kwiatkoski the odd man out, seeing just 23 snaps (24%).

New starting corner Casey Hayward saw all but one snap on defense. This means former starter Damon Arnette saw just one snap. Meanwhile, rookie starting nickel Nate Hobbs played 34 snaps (50%).

Here’s how the snap counts stacked up.

OFFENSE

Spec Tms

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

Kolton Miller

T

86

100%

5

16%

Alex Leatherwood

T

86

100%

5

16%

John Simpson

G

86

100%

5

16%

Derek Carr

QB

86

100%

0

0%

Andre James

C

86

100%

0

0%

Darren Waller

TE

81

94%

0

0%

Jermaine Eluemunor

T

69

80%

4

12%

Bryan Edwards

WR

57

66%

0

0%

Henry Ruggs III

WR

56

65%

7

22%

Hunter Renfrow

WR

47

55%

4

12%

Foster Moreau

TE

46

53%

22

69%

Josh Jacobs

RB

45

52%

0%

0%

Kenyan Drake

RB

41

48%

0%

0%

Alec Ingold

FB

23

27%

22

69%

Zay Jones

WR

20

23%

9

28%

Denzelle Good

G

17

20%

1

3%

Derek Carrier

TE

11

13%

27

84%

Willie Snead

WR

2

2%

7

22%

Marcus Mariota

QB

1

1%

0

0%

DEFENSE

Spec Tms

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

Johnathan Abram

SS

68

100%

20

62%

Trayvon Mullen

CB

68

100%

5

16%

Trevon Moehrig

DB

68

100%

5

16%

Casey Hayward

CB

67

99%

5

16%

Maxx Crosby

DE

62

91%

5

16%

Cory Littleton

LB

57

84%

15

47%

Denzel Perryman

LB

52

76%

0

0%

Johnathan Hankins

DT

46

68%

5

16%

Quinton Jefferson

DT

43

63%

5

16%

K.J. Wright

LB

37

54%

3

9%

Nate Hobbs

DB

34

50%

15

47%

Darius Philon

DT

34

50%

5

16%

Yannick Ngakoue

DE

33

49%

2

6%

Carl Nassib

DE

30

44%

7

22%

Nick Kwiatkoski

LB

16

24%

23

72%

Solomon Thomas

DE

15

22%

0

0%

Gerald McCoy

DT

9

13%

0

0%

Dallin Leavitt

FS

8

12%

22

69%

Damon Arnette

CB

1

1%

4

12%

SPECIAL TEAMS

Spec Tms

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

Divine Deablo

LB

0

0%

22

69%

Tyree Gillespie

DB

0

0%

16

50%

Trent Sieg

LS

0

0%

11

34%

AJ Cole III

P

0

0%

11

34%

Daniel Carlson

K

0

0%

10

31%

Amik Robertson

CB

0

0%

8

25%

Brandon Parker

T

0

0%

5

16%

Nick Martin

C

0

0%

5

16

