Raiders Week 1 snap counts vs Ravens: Denzelle Good plays 10 snaps on torn ACL
Reports came out on Tuesday afternoon that Denzelle Good has been lost for the season with a torn ACL. Good left the game Monday night against the Ravens on the seventh snap of the game. But if you look at the snap counts, he played 17 snaps. How could that be? Well, I’ll tell you.
Initially, Good was replaced at right guard by Jermaine Eluemunor. But come the second quarter, Good trotted back onto the field. He played the full four snaps on the first series. And after briefly being replaced again by Eluemunor, Good returned to the game to play six more snaps. That means Good played ten snaps ON A TORN ACL! That’s insane.
The Raiders are going to miss him the rest of the season and I could see them looking to add a guard in the coming days.
Most of the notable snaps came on defense where there were a lot of new faces. Two recent additions came at linebacker where the team added veterans Denzel Perryman and KJ Wright.
Perryman got the start alongside Cory Littleton and the two led all linebackers in snaps. KJ Wright saw 54% of the snaps which made last year’s starter Nick Kwiatkoski the odd man out, seeing just 23 snaps (24%).
New starting corner Casey Hayward saw all but one snap on defense. This means former starter Damon Arnette saw just one snap. Meanwhile, rookie starting nickel Nate Hobbs played 34 snaps (50%).
Here’s how the snap counts stacked up.
OFFENSE
Spec Tms
Player
Pos
Num
Pct
Num
Pct
Kolton Miller
T
86
100%
5
16%
Alex Leatherwood
T
86
100%
5
16%
John Simpson
G
86
100%
5
16%
Derek Carr
QB
86
100%
0
0%
Andre James
C
86
100%
0
0%
Darren Waller
TE
81
94%
0
0%
Jermaine Eluemunor
T
69
80%
4
12%
Bryan Edwards
WR
57
66%
0
0%
Henry Ruggs III
WR
56
65%
7
22%
Hunter Renfrow
WR
47
55%
4
12%
Foster Moreau
TE
46
53%
22
69%
Josh Jacobs
RB
45
52%
0%
0%
Kenyan Drake
RB
41
48%
0%
0%
Alec Ingold
FB
23
27%
22
69%
Zay Jones
WR
20
23%
9
28%
Denzelle Good
G
17
20%
1
3%
Derek Carrier
TE
11
13%
27
84%
Willie Snead
WR
2
2%
7
22%
Marcus Mariota
QB
1
1%
0
0%
DEFENSE
Spec Tms
Player
Pos
Num
Pct
Num
Pct
Johnathan Abram
SS
68
100%
20
62%
Trayvon Mullen
CB
68
100%
5
16%
Trevon Moehrig
DB
68
100%
5
16%
Casey Hayward
CB
67
99%
5
16%
Maxx Crosby
DE
62
91%
5
16%
Cory Littleton
LB
57
84%
15
47%
Denzel Perryman
LB
52
76%
0
0%
Johnathan Hankins
DT
46
68%
5
16%
Quinton Jefferson
DT
43
63%
5
16%
K.J. Wright
LB
37
54%
3
9%
Nate Hobbs
DB
34
50%
15
47%
Darius Philon
DT
34
50%
5
16%
Yannick Ngakoue
DE
33
49%
2
6%
Carl Nassib
DE
30
44%
7
22%
Nick Kwiatkoski
LB
16
24%
23
72%
Solomon Thomas
DE
15
22%
0
0%
Gerald McCoy
DT
9
13%
0
0%
Dallin Leavitt
FS
8
12%
22
69%
Damon Arnette
CB
1
1%
4
12%
SPECIAL TEAMS
Spec Tms
Player
Pos
Num
Pct
Num
Pct
Divine Deablo
LB
0
0%
22
69%
Tyree Gillespie
DB
0
0%
16
50%
Trent Sieg
LS
0
0%
11
34%
AJ Cole III
P
0
0%
11
34%
Daniel Carlson
K
0
0%
10
31%
Amik Robertson
CB
0
0%
8
25%
Brandon Parker
T
0
0%
5
16%
Nick Martin
C
0
0%
5
16
