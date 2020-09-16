Raiders Week 1 Ballers and Busters vs. Panthers

Sunday the Raiders took care of their business and beat a team they should beat. They went into Carolina and came out with a “W”. In the grand scheme of things, that’s all that matters because each week we start anew. Though in the making of that win, the Raiders blew the lead several times, including midway through the fourth quarter.

The game featured eight lead changes overall. The Raider just had to make sure the last lead change was theirs. It came down to a fortuitous pass interference penalty on former Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead that kept the Raiders late scoring drive alive, and a well-called play on defense to stop the Panthers on fourth and one. And the Raiders escaped with the 34-30 victory.

Now let’s get to the top performers.

The man who should’ve been named Rookie of the Year last season, came out swinging. After a three-and-out by the Raiders to begin the game, Jacobs was the force that kept them driving after that. He scored his first touchdown on the Raiders’ second drive on a one-yard touchdown run. But he also had a huge hand in getting them there, beginning with an eight-yard run, then a big pass block to allow for a first down catch, and then a five-yard run on third and one.

That was the first of three touchdowns for Jacobs in this game. His second TD came in the third quarter and extended the Raiders lead to 27-15. And just as before, he gave himself an assist with a catch along the way in which he hurdled a defender to pick up 29 yards.

All told, Jacobs had 139 yards from scrimmage (93 rushing) on 29 touches (4 catches). They rode their workhorse to victory.

Those holes in the line weren’t opening themselves. At least not most of the time. The first play of the game was a five-yard run by Jacobs with Incognito leading the way. And the first time Jacobs converted on third down, Incognito was among those clearing the way for him.

The second touchdown of the day came on a long bomb out of short-yardage. That play was set up by a screen to Darren Waller with Hudson downfield blocking so he could pick up eight yards.

Jacobs’ second touchdown of the day, he ran up the gut through a huge hole that was opened by Incognito and Hudson. And, of course, neither of them allowed any pressures either, let alone sacks.

Baller: TE Darren Waller

His longest reception went for just eight yards, which is somewhat unusual for Waller. He is usually basically a big receiver out there. But he’s not a receiver, he’s a tight end, which means his duties extend past those of a receiver.

On the Raiders’ second possession, they were looking for their first third-down conversion. And they got it on a seven-yard pass to Waller on third and two. That drive ended with a touchdown by Jacobs made possible in part by a seal block by Waller.

Waller’s next catch came on the Raiders’ very next third down. It went for eight yards on third and two. Two plays later he had a 6-yard grab. That drive ended with a field goal to re-take the lead 10-9. Waller would finish with a team-leading six catches for 45 yards.

Ballers: Cory Littleton, Clelin Ferrell, Raekwon McMillan

This is one of those instances in which a few players are honorary Ballers based on one play. To be fair, Littleton had a few great plays in this game, but one play stood out above all others.

The Panthers got the ball with just over four minutes left in the game, down 34-30. They drove into Raiders territory once again and found themselves in fourth and one at the 46. There was 1:23 left on the clock at this point, which meant they must convert this first down to have any shot to win.

The Panthers lined up in an I-formation with Christian McCaffrey behind fullback Alex Armah. Teddy Bridgewater took the snap and quickly handed it off to Armah, hoping the catch the Raiders off guard by not giving it to their star McCaffrey. The problem was, they had used this play in the game already on third and one to set up their touchdown early in the fourth quarter. This time the Raiders were ready for it.

Armah got the ball and Ferrell came over to crash the gap while Raekwon McMillan came up and joined him. Armah was stonewalled at the line, but he gathered his feet and made a second effort. That’s where Littleton hit him, driving his knee to the turf for no gain. The Raiders took over and went on to win it.

