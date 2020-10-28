Raiders Wednesday Injury Report: WR Bryan Edwards returns to practice

The Raiders held their first practice of the week on Wednesday as they are set to play the Cleveland Browns in Week 8. The team did get some good news as rookie receiver Bryan Edwards returned to the practice field. While he isn’t expected to play this week, he is getting closer to returning.

The only player on the active roster that did not practice was defensive end Arden Key. He missed today’s practice with a foot injury and we will continue to monitor his status as we inch closer to Sunday.

Here is the full injury report via Levi Damien of the Raiders Wire:

Arden Key (foot) was only injury related DNP on #Raiders Wednesday injury report. pic.twitter.com/5KL0zIhzPe — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) October 28, 2020





