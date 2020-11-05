Raiders Wednesday Injury Report: Three starting offensive linemen miss practice

The Raiders held their first practice of the week on Wednesday as they are set to play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9. Rookie receiver Bryan Edwards continues to inch closer towards returning to the lineup as he was listed as limited on Wednesday.

The team was without multiple players due to illnesses today including starting right tackle Trent Brown and Johnathan Abram. The team expects Abram to be ready for Week 9 while Brown’s status is up in the air given what he went through last week. It’s also worth noting that starting left tackle Kolton Miller missed practice as well due to an ankle injury.

It’s also worth noting that starting center Rodney Hudson did not practice (rest) and Richie Incognito (Achilles) didn’t either despite not being on the injury report. Incognito is likely still a few weeks away from returning on the field as he is still on the injured reserve list.

Here is the full injury report via Levi Damien of the Raiders Wire:

#Raiders WR Bryan Edwards was limited in practice today. Johnathan Abram and Trent Brown both missing with illness. Kolton Miller missed practice with an ankle injury pic.twitter.com/V9bVvEJ3qA — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) November 5, 2020





Make sure to coninue to check back at the Raiders Wire daily for all of the latest injury information surrounding the Raiders.

