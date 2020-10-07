Raiders Wednesday Injury Report: RT Trent Brown, WR Henry Ruggs return to practice

After a disappointing Week 4 loss, the Raiders received some good news on Wednesday as both right tackle Trent Brown and wide receiver Henry Ruggs returned to practice. While their status for Week 5 is still up in the air, it is a great sign that both are back on the field.

It’s also worth noting that fellow rookie receiver Bryan Edwards did not practice on Wednesday. He was injured in the team’s Week 3 game against the New England Patriots and missed Week 4. However, he is expected to return after the team’s Week 6 bye week.

Here is the full injury report from Wednesday’s practice via the Las Vegas Raiders and Levi Damien:

OT Trent Brown and WR Henry Riggs III return to practice for #Raiders. DT Maliek Collins and WR Bryan Edwards miss practice. pic.twitter.com/lrCUxqwGA0 — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) October 7, 2020





We will continue to update the injury statuses of Brown and Ruggs throughout the week. Be sure to check back in at the Raiders Wire for all the latest injury news surrounding the team.

