Raiders Wednesday Injury Report: LB Nick Kwiatkoski returns to practice

The Raiders held their first practice of the week as they prepare to host the Buffalo Bills in Week 4.

The team got a bit of good news in their Wednesday practice as linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski returned to the field after missing the last two games with a pectoral injury. It remains to be seen if he will be available for this contest, but his return to practice means that he is getting close.

However, starting right tackle Trent Brown did not practice on Wednesday, but his backup in Sam Young did. While Young practiced last week as well, it does appear he is getting closer to returning to game action, if needed. Here is the full practice report via the Las Vegas Raiders:

We will continue to update the status of all of the injured players throughout the week. Make sure to check back here at the Raiders Wire for all of the latest news and updates from practice.

