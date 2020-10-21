Raiders Wednesday Injury Report: Entire starting offensive line misses practice

The Raiders were dealt some rough news on Wednesday as starting right tackle Trent Brown was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He is not likely to play on Sunday and the team took extra precautions at practice today, keeping their entire starting offensive line off the field.

In addition to their front five, rookie receiver Bryan Edwards missed practice today as he continues to recover from his ankle injury. He is likely to be questionable for Sunday, but the team will have the rest of their wide receivers available.

Here is the full injury report via Levi Damien of the Raiders Wire:





