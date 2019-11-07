Raiders to wear alternate uniforms on Thursday night vs. Chargers

The Raiders will be returning to the Thursday Night Football stage in Week 10, as they welcome the Los Angeles Chargers into the Oakland Coliseum.

And what comes with playing in the first game of the week in the NFL? Alternate uniforms of course.

Oakland last wore the iconic throwback uniforms in last season's 34-3 blowout loss on TNF against the 49ers.

Jon Gruden's squad will look for a better result in Gruden's second appearance on Thursday night since taking over as head coach.

