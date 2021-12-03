Raiders, Washington final injury report: TE Darren Waller Doubtful

It would appear the Raiders will indeed be without Darren Waller for Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team. The Pro Bowl tight end is officially listed as Doubtful for the game with back and knee injuries. The status of two other key members of the offense could be in doubt as well.

Running back Josh Jacobs (ankle) and wide receiver DeSean Jackson (calf) were both limited in practice on Friday and are officially questionable for the game.

Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said they are going to see how the two look tomorrow before making a decision on whether they’ll play.

DE Carl Nassib will be OUT for the game after missing all week with a knee injury. Which means it’s possible we could see rookie third round pick Malcolm Koonce or the first time this season.

Darren Waller (back/knee) Doubtful on #Raiders injury report. WR DeSean Jackson (calf), Josh Jacobs (ankle) Questionable. pic.twitter.com/YOrcv2i0pW — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) December 3, 2021

Officially OUT for Washington are S Landon Collins (foot), RB J.D. McKissic (concussion), and G Wes Schweitzer (ankle).