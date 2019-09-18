Would Raiders want to claim Taco Charlton after release from Cowboys?

The Raiders' need of a pass rush has been well-documented.

That's why they drafted defensive end Clelin Ferrell with the No. 4 overall draft pick, and another end in Maxx Crosby in the fourth round. It's why defensive end Arden Key's improvement from Year 1 to Year 2 was such a hot topic in the offseason. The Silver and Black notched only 13 sacks last season, and it severely hampered them en route to a 4-12 season.

Through two games this season, the Raiders already have collected five sacks, with Benson Mayowa responsible for 3 1/2. Still, it was clear in Oakland's 28-10 loss to the Chiefs that the pass rush has a ways to go.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Could help be on the way in the form of a 2017 first-round NFL draft pick?

On Wednesday, the Cowboys finally waived defensive end Taco Charlton after failing to find a trade partner for the disgruntled pass rusher. Charlton requested a trade earlier in the offseason, but after two surgical procedures in the offseason -- one on his ankle and one on his shoulder -- and some character questions, Dallas couldn't find a taker.

With Charlton on waivers, the Raiders could have an opportunity to pick up a talented but so-far underwhelming pass rusher. The Silver and Black currently are No. 4 on the waiver wire, behind the Cardinals, 49ers and Jets.

Charlton has the physical tools to be a successful pass rusher in the NFL, but so far he has faced questions about his durability, maturity and ability. The maturity questions stem from Charlton being benched for a game last season for attitude issues. The issues continued into the offseason when defensive coordinator called him into the facility and had a talk about what the Cowboys expected out of him.

Story continues

In two-plus seasons with Dallas, Charlton compiled 46 tackles (26 solo), four sacks, 11 quarterback hits and eight tackles for loss.

It is believed he would be most effective at left defensive end, a position that was blocked in Dallas by Pro-Bowler DeMarcus Lawrence.

[RELATED: Why Raiders' should trade for Ramsey]

The Raiders need to bolster their pass rush, and head coach Jon Gruden loves a reclamation project. It wouldn't be surprising to see if the Raiders bring in Charlton and see if they can harness his talent and turn him into a productive pro.

Would Raiders want to claim Taco Charlton after release from Cowboys? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area