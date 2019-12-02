ALAMEDA – Trevor Davis had a rough game Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

The East Bay native fumbled on a kickoff return early in a 40-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Then the Raiders wide receiver failed to convert on fourth-down and short on a sweep that was his only offensive snap. There was a cutback lane that easily could've helped him convert, but he pushed outside for no gain and a turnover on downs.

The Raiders had Jalen Richard return kicks after Davis' fumble, leaving the receiver/return man without a role on this team.

It also foreshadowed what happened on Monday, when Davis was waived to make room for Marquel Lee, who was activated off injured reserve.

The Raiders gave Green Bay a 2020 sixth-round pick for Davis on Sept. 18, when they were in desperate need of receiver speed. Davis has plenty of that and made some early contributions while involved in the offensive mix.

That ended after his first four games with the Raiders, working almost exclusively on special teams the last five games. He played one offensive snaps in two of those games, and never saw the field as a receiver in two others.

Head coach Jon Gruden said the Raiders planned to shake some things up and give other opportunities to provide a spark after two blowout losses. This could be a move made with that in mind.

Lee's return makes him the team's seventh linebacker and puts him in line to play his first game since suffering an ankle injury in Week 3. He's capable of playing middle linebacker, and has the size required to handle massive Titans running back Derrick Henry on Sunday at Oakland Coliseum.

Raiders waive wide receiver Trevor Davis after rough game vs. Chiefs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area