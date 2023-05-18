Raiders waive undrafted free agent Brock Martin

The Raiders have waived edge rusher Brock Martin, the team announced Thursday.

The team signed Martin as an undrafted free agent earlier this month.

He spent six seasons at Oklahoma State, setting a school record with 62 games played. Martin was first-team Academic All-Big 12 for four seasons.

In his career, Martin totaled 90 solo tackles, with 56 assists and 39 tackles for loss.

Teammates voted him a team captain in 2022 for his super senior season. He started 12 games for the Cowboys and finished last season with 43 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.

