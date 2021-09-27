Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said on Monday that he’s hopeful running back Josh Jacobs will be able to practice this week.

In perhaps a sign of that optimism, Las Vegas announced that the team has waived reserve running back Trey Ragas.

The Raiders signed Ragas from their practice squad to the 53-man roster on Saturday as a corresponding roster move for placing left guard Richie Incognito on injured reserve. Ragas was active for Sunday’s win over Miami, but did not play a snap.

Ragas originally signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in the spring. He led Las Vegas with 102 yards rushing and two rushing touchdowns in the preseason.

Raiders waive Trey Ragas originally appeared on Pro Football Talk