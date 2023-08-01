Raiders waive TE OJ Howard, re-sign QB Chase Garbers

Apparently to ring in the first day in pads, the Raiders made a string of moves. The team waived several players today including tight end OJ Howard.

Along with waiving TE OJ Howard the #Raiders also waived OT Justin Murray and LB Kana’i Mauga — Jesse Merrick (@JesseNews3LV) August 1, 2023

Howard was one of the team’s early free agent signings this offseason and was expected to be the third tight end on the roster behind Michael Mayer and Austin Hooper. So, it’s a bit of a surprise that he was released.

In fact, the Raiders had an in-house interview with Howard not two days ago with the tweet reading that Howard is “ready to show out the Silver and Black.”

So, yeah, this is awkward. Maybe they meant ‘ready to be shown out’?

In an apparent corresponding move, the quarterback Chase Garbers has been re-signed by the team according to his agent.

Previous reports had the Raiders signing former Chiefs LB Darius Harris, which means there should be one more addition either not yet official or coming down the pike. We’ll keep you updated.

