Raiders waive Saeed Blacknall, sign De’Mornay Pierson-El

The Raiders signed free agent receiver De’Mornay Pierson-El, the team announced Thursday.

They waived receiver Saeed Blacknall in a corresponding move.

Pierson-El played for Salt Lake Stallions in the Alliance of American Football League. He made 36 receptions for 414 yards and one touchdown, leading the team in receiving in the eight games before the league folded.

Pierson-El also spent some time in Washington after signing as an undrafted free agent and had a short stint with the Montreal Alouettes in the Canadian Football League.

He played four seasons at Nebraska, making 100 catches for 1,309 yards and 11 touchdowns in 43 games.

Blacknall spent most of last season on the Raiders’ practice squad. He signed a futures contract in January.