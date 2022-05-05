Raiders waive RB Trey Ragas

An already crowded running back room got more crowded last weekend when the Raiders spent two draft selections on running backs. Today the room was cleared out by one with the waiving of Trey Ragas.

Ragas went undrafted in 2021 out of Louisiana and was signed by the Raiders. He showed up well in the preseason, earning the handy nickname Trey Vegas, and earned a spot on the practice squad, getting called up to appear in one game last season.

With the restructure of Kenyan Drakes deal, the free agent additions of Brandon Bolden and Ameer Abdullah and the drafting of Zamir White and Brittain Brown and, of course Josh Jacobs still in house, something had to give, because seven running backs is excessive. Ragas is basically the low man on the totem pole, so he got the ax.

The team is currently looking at adding a lot of undrafted rookies to the mix, which is part of the reason they are making roster transactions in order to clear space.