Raiders waive punter Johnny Townsend

The Raiders suddenly have a helmet available, gently used.

According to Scott Bair of NBCSportsBayArea.com, the Raiders have waived punter Johnny Townsend.

That takes care of their punting competition for the moment, since rookie A.J. Cole’s the lone remaining punter on the roster. Coach Jon Gruden was high on Cole after the first game, comparing him to Shane Lechler and Marquette King.

The Raiders drafted Townsend in the fifth round in 2018, out of Florida, but they didn’t have to look long to find someone they liked better.