Raiders waive Maurice Hurst and Arden Key; release Kyle Sloter

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Alper
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Raiders have released a pair of defensive linemen who were part of the team’s first draft class after Jon Gruden returned as their head coach in 2018.

The team announced that they have released defensive tackle Maurice Hurst and defensive end Arden Key. They also released quarterback Kyle Sloter.

Hurst was a fifth-round pick in 2018 and he started 17 of the 41 games he played for the team. He had 76 tackles, eight sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries while with the team.

The Raiders signed Solomon Thomas and Quinton Jefferson while re-signing Johnathan Hankins this offseason.

Key was a third-round pick and he had 49 tackles and three sacks in 37 appearances for the team.

Raiders waive Maurice Hurst and Arden Key; release Kyle Sloter originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Mike Daniels reveals why he re-signed with Bengals — and it’s a good sign

    Cincinnati Bengals DL Mike Daniels has huge praise for head coach Zac Taylor.

  • Josh Allen feels a sense of “rejuvenation” with new coach, position change

    The third-year edge rusher said that he feels "rejuvenated" by the new staff coming to town and the change to a 3-4 front.

  • PODCAST: What does the return of Karl Joseph mean for the Raiders?

    PODCAST: What does the return of Karl Joseph mean for the Raiders?

  • Raiders waive DE Arden Key and DT Maurice Hurst

    The Raiders have waived both DE Arden Key and DT Maurice Hurst. Key was selected in the third round of the 2018 draft but has just three sacks in 37 career games. Hurst was a fifth-round pick the same year and has eight sacks in 40 games (17 starts)

  • Raiders stop WR DeVonta Smith’s fall in latest CBS Sports mock draft

    Raiders stop WR DeVonta Smith's fall in latest CBS Sports mock draft

  • Report: Broncos have received calls about DaeSean Hamilton

    The Broncos have gotten trade inquiries about receiver DaeSean Hamilton, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports. Garafolo adds: “I believe that they would move him for the right place. This is a name that I’ll be watching as we get closer to the draft.” The Broncos have depth at the position with Courtland Sutton, Jerry [more]

  • Epic drought means water crisis on Oregon-California border

    Hundreds of farmers who rely on a massive irrigation project that spans the Oregon-California border learned Wednesday they will get a tiny fraction of the water they need amid the worst drought in decades, as federal regulators attempt to balance the needs of agriculture against federally threatened and endangered fish species that are central to the heritage of several tribes. Oregon’s governor said the prolonged drought in the region has the “full attention of our offices,” and she is working with congressional delegates, the White House and federal agencies to find relief for those affected. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation briefed irrigators, tribes and environmental groups early Wednesday after delaying the decision a month.

  • List of players who say they won't show up to voluntary workouts without COVID protocols keeps growing

    With the NFL and NFLPA failing so far to agree on protocols, Denver Broncos players have said they will not show up to voluntary, in-person workouts.

  • Red Sox relief pitcher Matt Barnes is so good he has broken FIP stat

    If it looks like Matt Barnes has never been better, your eyes aren't deceiving. The advanced statistics can't keep up with him, either, writes John Tomase.

  • Cardinals announce five signings, including Ryan Bee, Tavien Feaster

    The Cardinals announced the signings of receiver Andre Baccellia, defensive lineman Ryan Bee, running back Tavien Feaster, linebacker Jamell Garcia-Williams and receiver Darece Roberson, Jr. on Thursday. In 2020, Baccellia spent training camp with the Chiefs and Patriots after signing with Kansas City as an undrafted rookie out of the University of Washington. Baccellia, 24, [more]

  • Denver hot homes: 6 houses for sale starting at $469K

    From a cozy two-bed under $500K to a $1.9M Mediterranean built in 1918, these six houses caught our eye this week.1666 Uinta St. — $469,000Why we love it: This cozy brick two-bed feature wood floors, an updated kitchen, charming arched doorways.Neighborhood: East ColfaxRealtor: Lisa Cramer and Mark Cramer at Camber Realty, LTDSpecs: 2 bed, 1 bath, 940 square feetNotable features: Light-filled home office, covered back patio, fenced-in yard.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free. Image: ©2021 Google/Google Street View1 N Downing St. #5 — $479,000 Why we love it: This two-bed 1920s condo has loads of architectural charm, like the sun porch which has arched windows and painted brick walls.Neighborhood: Country ClubRealtor: Melody Rivera at Keller Williams Realty Urban EliteSpecs: 2 bed, 1 bath, 1,403 square feetNotable features: Location, architectural character, top floor corner unit, refinished wood floors. Image: ©2021 Google/Google Street View2535 N. High St. — $575,000Why we love it: Built in 1906, this Victorian cottage features turn-of-the-century details like original pocket doors and fireplace, along with modern upgrades like the navy kitchen.Neighborhood: WhittierRealtor: Diane Clow at LIV Sotheby's International RealtySpecs: 3 bed, 1 bath, 1,906 square feetNotable features: Navy kitchen cabinets with open upper shelving, thick moldings, fenced-in yard. Courtesy of LIV Sotheby's International Realty Courtesy of LIV Sotheby's International Realty Courtesy of LIV Sotheby's International Realty1401 Dahlia St. — $750,000Why we love it: This one checks a lot of boxes, from A+ curb appeal to the outdoor living setup.Neighborhood: MayfairRealtor: Becca Damiano at LIV Sotheby's International RealtySpecs: 3 bed, 2 bath, 2,634 square feetNotable features: Walking distance to parks and Trader Joe's, curb appeal, 1930s charm. Courtesy of LIV Sotheby's International Realty Courtesy of LIV Sotheby's International Realty Courtesy of LIV Sotheby's International Realty1750 Wewatta St. #1729 — $795,000Why we love it: If you're looking for a modern, bright one-bed, this might do the trick.Neighborhood: Union Station/LoDoRealtor: Caitlin Clough at MilehimodernSpecs: 1 bed, 1 bath, 924 square feetNotable features: Clean lines, huge windows, great kitchen, fireplace, gorgeous floors, community amenities. Courtesy of Caitlin Clough Courtesy of Caitlin Clough2340 E. 7th Avenue Pkwy. — $1,900,000 Why we love it: This Mediterranean-style beauty is a dream, with its tall coffered ceilings, gorgeous white kitchen, and arched doorways. Even the exterior is stunning with landscaping, paver patio and walkways, and the ultimate outdoor playhouse (with a pink door).Neighborhood: 7th Avenue ParkwayRealtor: Coleen Sanders at LIV Sotheby's International RealtySpecs: 5 bed, 3 bath, 4,365 square feetNotable features: Beautiful bright design, spacious layout, great outdoor living areas, two-car garage. Courtesy of LIV Sotheby's International Realty Courtesy of LIV Sotheby's International Realty Courtesy of LIV Sotheby's International Realty Courtesy of LIV Sotheby's International Realty Courtesy of LIV Sotheby's International RealtyKnow of an interesting listing? Send it to me, brianna.crane@axios.com.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Prospect for the Pack: Oklahoma State OT Teven Jenkins

    The draft profile of Oklahoma State OT Teven Jenkins, a potential pick for the Packers in the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Mike Vrabel: Jim Schwartz may help in looking at players for the draft

    When the Titans announced Jim Schwartz would be joining the team as its senior defensive assistant, head coach Mike Vrabel touted the experience and perspective Schwartz could provide to Tennessee’s staff. Schwartz, 54, was most recently the Eagles’ defensive coordinator. But he was also the Lions head coach for five years, and was previously the [more]

  • Alabama lands massive 6-foot-6, 348-pound defensive tackle Jaheim Oatis

    Alabama landed four-star defensive tackle Jaheim Oatis on Wednesday evening to the Class of 2022. Oatis is ranked as the fifth top prospect overall in the state of Mississippi.Andrew Bone breaks down ...

  • Packers, not Bears, Jim McMahon's favorite NFL organization

    McMahon explains why Green Bay is a first-class organization, and Chicago is bad for quarterbacks.

  • Fact check: False claim that President Joe Biden's approval rating lowest in American history

    A claim that a Gallup poll found President Joe Biden to have an 11% approval rating, the lowest in American history, is false.

  • 11 Saints players who could switch to their college jersey numbers in 2021

    NFL ownership is considering a uniforms rule change, which would allow Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas to go back to their college jerseys.

  • Saddiq Bey with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers

    Saddiq Bey (Detroit Pistons) with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers, 04/14/2021

  • UFC Vegas 23 results: Marvin Vettori routs Kevin Holland, calls for Israel Adesanya

    Streaking middleweight Marvin Vettori topped the UFC Vegas 23 results on Saturday with a rout of Kevin Holland. Following the dominant victory, Vettori called for a rematch with UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. UFC Vegas 23 results: Marvin Vettori dominates Kevin Holland for five rounds Marvin Vettori takes down Kevin Holland at UFC Vegas 23 The first round of the main event started with an ugly kick from Holland that delivered flush right into Vettori’s crotch area that would make any man cringe in perceptible pain. After that illegal foray, the first round was a mix between exchanges on the feet between the two middleweight contenders, along with clinch work that for the most part was dominated by the no. 6 ranked Vettori. Toward the end of the first, Vettori secured a takedown and maintained ground control until a beautiful transition from Holland to take the fight back to the feet. The second round was reminiscent of Holland’s fight with Derek Brunson just three weeks ago, with Vettori securing a takedown and maintaining control for roughly four and a half minutes. “The Italian Dream” succeeded with ground and pound strikes and his offensive ground work led to noticeable damage to Holland’s left eye, which eventually led to some significant swelling. Vettori again took Holland back to the ground in the third, maintaining dominant control. Vettori sank in an arm triangle choke, where it appeared to be the beginning of the end. But the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt maintained composure and refused to concede, which led to Vettori resorting to alternatives. Vettori then gained control of Holland’s back before going back to stand-up where the Italian grinded out his opponent with clinch control. Vettori and Holland briefly exchanged strikes in the beginning of the fourth round before Vettori went back to the well and secured yet another takedown, generating offense from dominant ground position for the majority of the round. Holland appeared to shake Vettori with strikes in the beginning of the fifth before the Italian went back to his successful formula that told the story of the majority of the fight, again dominating the round with ground control and frequent ground and pound offense. The fight went to decision with Vettori getting the unanimous decision nod with a 50-44 score from all three judges. Vettori set a middleweight record with 11 takedowns that capped off an incredibly dominant performance in the main event of UFC on ABC 2. After the fight, Vettori called for a shot at UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who defeated Vettori via split decision in 2018. UFC Vegas 23 results: Arnold Allen takes the nod over Sodiq Yusuff Arnold Allen punches Sodiq Yusuff at UFC Vegas 23 The co-main event started with a fast pace, with Yusuff sinking in a tight guillotine choke before Allen rolled to his back and ultimately escaped. Later in the round, Allen dropped Yusuff with a left jab, but was ultimately unable to capitalize. Yusuff made adjustments and came out in the second round with more composure. Rather than loading up with his punches in the beginning of the second, he picked his shots, electing to touch Allen with precision. Allen had highlights of his own in the second, partially connecting on Yusuff with a left high kick followed by a hard left hook that stung him, but the Nigerian featherweight was ultimately able to weather the storm. The third round was a story of stamina, with Yusuff appearing to have more in the gas tank. The two traded control of the clinch against the fence. All in all, the bout went to a decision in a strategic matchup with Yusuff outstriking Allen, despite more significant highlight moments from the featherweight Englishman. Ultimately, those highlight moments culminated in a unanimous decision victory for Arnold Allen. With his victory over the no. 11 ranked Yusuff, the no. 10 ranked featherweight gained his tenth straight victory (seventh straight in the UFC) while also retaining his undefeated record in the UFC. UFC Vegas 23 results: Julian Marquez puts Sam Alvey to sleep Julian Marquez punches Sam Alvey at UFC Vegas 23 Julian Marquez stayed in the win column with a second-round modified rear-naked choke finish of “Smilin’” Sam Alvey. The first couple of minutes in the first round served as a feeling out process before the two middleweights began swinging. Momentum swayed both ways as Marquez wobbled Alvey and briefly dropped him before Alvey regained his wits, even coming back to noticeably hurt Marquez with strikes of his own. Once the second round started, however, Marquez successfully utilized feints and went on to connect with a beautiful combination punctuated by a right jab followed by a left hook that dropped the 50-fight veteran. “The Cuban Missile Crisis” subsequently sank in a rear-naked choke which put Alvey to sleep 2:07 into the second round. Less than two months after submitting Maki Pitolo in a comeback win at UFC 258, Marquez now has two victories inside of two months this year with plenty of time in 2021 to add more wins to his 9-2 record. https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1380981261867626503 UFC Vegas 23 results: Mackenzie Dern snuffs out Nina Nunes Mackenzie Dern punches Nina Nunes (Ansaroff) at UFC Vegas 23 No. 11 ranked strawweight Mackenzie Dern continued her tear through the UFC strawweight division by submitting no. 5 ranked Nina Nunes (formerly Nina Ansaroff). Dern and Nunes started the fight by trading shots on the feet before Dern quickly got Nunes to the ground and maintained control. From there, Dern exercised patience and isolated Nunes’ left arm. After straightening her arm and securing an armbar, Nunes tapped 4:48 into the first round. With the victory over Nunes, Dern extended her win streak to four. It would not be far-fetched to assume that the BJJ ace will break into the top five of the strawweight division with this victory, as well. https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1380974110868639757 Bellator 256 results: Ryan Bader pummels Lyoto Machida UFC Vegas 23 Results UFC Vegas 23 Main Card Marvin Vettori def Kevin Holland by unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-44)Arnold Allen def Sodiq Yusuff by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Julian Marquez def Sam Alvey by technical submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:07, R2Mackenzie Dern def Nina Nunes* by submission (armbar) at 4:48, R1 – *Formerly Nina AnsaroffDaniel Rodriguez def Mike Perry by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26) UFC Vegas 23 Prelims Joe Solecki def Jim Miller by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)Mateusz Gamrot def Scott Holtzman by KO (punches) at 1:22, R2Erin Blanchfield vs. Norma Dumont -- Canceled after Dumont missed weightJohn Makdessi def Ignacio Bahamondes by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)Jarjis Danho def Yorgan De Castro by KO (punch) at 3:02, R1Jack Shore def Hunter Azure by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27)Luis Saldana def Jordan Griffin by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Da Un Jung def William Knight by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27) UFC Vegas 23 Early Prelim Impa Kasanganay def Sasha Palatnikov by submission (rear-naked choke) at 0:26, R2 UFC Vegas 23 video coverage on YouTube

  • Anunoby, Siakam rally Raptors past Spurs 117-112

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) OG Anunoby scored 22 points, Pascal Siakam had 20 points and 11 rebounds and the short-handed Toronto Raptors beat the San Antonio Spurs 117-112 on Wednesday night. The Raptors had to go big because they were almost out of guards, and it worked in their favor. Anunoby moved down to the two-guard spot, and the Raptors got good production from newcomers Khem Birch and Eddie Gillespie at the big positions.