Raiders waive Maurice Hurst and Arden Key; release Kyle Sloter

From a cozy two-bed under $500K to a $1.9M Mediterranean built in 1918, these six houses caught our eye this week.1666 Uinta St. — $469,000Why we love it: This cozy brick two-bed feature wood floors, an updated kitchen, charming arched doorways.Neighborhood: East ColfaxRealtor: Lisa Cramer and Mark Cramer at Camber Realty, LTDSpecs: 2 bed, 1 bath, 940 square feetNotable features: Light-filled home office, covered back patio, fenced-in yard.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free. Image: ©2021 Google/Google Street View1 N Downing St. #5 — $479,000 Why we love it: This two-bed 1920s condo has loads of architectural charm, like the sun porch which has arched windows and painted brick walls.Neighborhood: Country ClubRealtor: Melody Rivera at Keller Williams Realty Urban EliteSpecs: 2 bed, 1 bath, 1,403 square feetNotable features: Location, architectural character, top floor corner unit, refinished wood floors. Image: ©2021 Google/Google Street View2535 N. High St. — $575,000Why we love it: Built in 1906, this Victorian cottage features turn-of-the-century details like original pocket doors and fireplace, along with modern upgrades like the navy kitchen.Neighborhood: WhittierRealtor: Diane Clow at LIV Sotheby's International RealtySpecs: 3 bed, 1 bath, 1,906 square feetNotable features: Navy kitchen cabinets with open upper shelving, thick moldings, fenced-in yard. Courtesy of LIV Sotheby's International Realty Courtesy of LIV Sotheby's International Realty Courtesy of LIV Sotheby's International Realty1401 Dahlia St. — $750,000Why we love it: This one checks a lot of boxes, from A+ curb appeal to the outdoor living setup.Neighborhood: MayfairRealtor: Becca Damiano at LIV Sotheby's International RealtySpecs: 3 bed, 2 bath, 2,634 square feetNotable features: Walking distance to parks and Trader Joe's, curb appeal, 1930s charm. Courtesy of LIV Sotheby's International Realty Courtesy of LIV Sotheby's International Realty Courtesy of LIV Sotheby's International Realty1750 Wewatta St. #1729 — $795,000Why we love it: If you're looking for a modern, bright one-bed, this might do the trick.Neighborhood: Union Station/LoDoRealtor: Caitlin Clough at MilehimodernSpecs: 1 bed, 1 bath, 924 square feetNotable features: Clean lines, huge windows, great kitchen, fireplace, gorgeous floors, community amenities. Courtesy of Caitlin Clough Courtesy of Caitlin Clough2340 E. 7th Avenue Pkwy. — $1,900,000 Why we love it: This Mediterranean-style beauty is a dream, with its tall coffered ceilings, gorgeous white kitchen, and arched doorways. Even the exterior is stunning with landscaping, paver patio and walkways, and the ultimate outdoor playhouse (with a pink door).Neighborhood: 7th Avenue ParkwayRealtor: Coleen Sanders at LIV Sotheby's International RealtySpecs: 5 bed, 3 bath, 4,365 square feetNotable features: Beautiful bright design, spacious layout, great outdoor living areas, two-car garage. Courtesy of LIV Sotheby's International Realty Courtesy of LIV Sotheby's International Realty Courtesy of LIV Sotheby's International Realty Courtesy of LIV Sotheby's International Realty Courtesy of LIV Sotheby's International RealtyKnow of an interesting listing? Send it to me, brianna.crane@axios.com.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.