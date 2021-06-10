Raiders waive Kemah Siverand

The Raiders announced on Thursday afternoon that they’ve waived safety Kemah Siverand.

Siverand spent most of the 2020 season on Las Vegas’ practice squad, but he did not appear in a game. He re-signed with the club on a futures deal in January.

Siverand entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State last year. But the most notable thing about his time as a pro has been his involvement in a pair of off-the-field issues.

The Seahawks cut him during last year’s training camp after he attempted to sneak a woman a woman into Seattle’s team hotel. Then in February, he was arrested after a street racing incident in Houston. He was charged with with felony evading arrest.

