Raiders waive Juston Burris with Trevor Davis trade official

Word of a trade sending wide receiver/kick returner Trevor Davis from the Packers to the Raiders broke on Wednesday and the Raiders made an official announcement of the move on Thursday.

The Raiders said they sent an undisclosed 2020 draft pick to Green Bay. Multiple reports indicate that it is a sixth-round selection.

The Raiders also announced the corresponding move they made to make room for Davis on the roster. They waived defensive back Juston Burris.

Burris signed with the Raiders on September 13 and was inactive for last Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs. The 2016 Jets fourth-round pick has 39 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble in 38 career games for the Jets and Browns.