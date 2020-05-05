The Raiders got down to three quarterbacks on their 90-man roster on Tuesday by waiving DeShone Kizer.

Kizer was claimed off of waivers by the Raiders last September and did not appear in any regular season games while backing up David Carr. The 2017 Browns second-round pick’s last game action came with the Packers in 2018.

Kizer played in three games that year and he made 15 starts for an 0-16 Browns team during his rookie season. He was 275-of-518 for 3,081 yards, 11 touchdowns and 24 interceptions in those 18 overall appearances.

The move leaves Las Vegas with Marcus Mariota and Nathan Peterman behind Carr.

Per multiple reports, the Raiders also waived tight end Paul Butler, linebacker Te'Von Coney, defensive end Kendall Donnerson, offensive lineman Kyle Kalis and linebacker Quentin Poling. Poling played five special teams snaps for the Raiders last year, but none of the others in that group saw regular season action.

Raiders waive DeShone Kizer, five others originally appeared on Pro Football Talk