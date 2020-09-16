With cornerback Nevin Lawson set to return from a one-game suspension, the Las Vegas Raiders waived safety Dallin Leavitt on Tuesday to free up a roster spot.

Leavitt was an undrafted free agent signing of the Raiders in 2018 and has appeared in 17 games for the team over the previous two seasons. Last year, he played in 15 games with 10 tackles as the majority of his snaps came on special teams.

Lawson was suspended for the first game of the 2020 season after he swung his helmet at an opposing player in the team’s season finale against the Denver Broncos in January.

Lawson appeared in 11 games with five starts last year in his first season with the Raiders. A former fourth-round pick of the Detroit Lions, Lawson had 24 tackles and five passes defender for the Raiders last season.

Raiders waive Dallin Leavitt as Nevin Lawson returns from suspension originally appeared on Pro Football Talk