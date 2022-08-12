Raiders vs. Vikings Time, TV schedule, odds, streaming, how to watch

The Raiders already have one preseason game under their belt, but they will play game No. 2 on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Most of the key starters will still be out (Derek Carr, Davante Adams, Darren Waller, etc), but expect to see most of the starting offensive line in this contest.

This will be a good test for the young defense for the Raiders as they will face a new-look Vikings offense that should be more pass-happy. It will give their young defensive backs plenty of live reps to get ready for the season.

To get you prepared for this game, here is everything you need to know about this preseason contest along with how to watch this game, streaming options and all of the latest odds via Tipico:

What: Minnesota Vikings (0-0) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (1-0)

When: Sunday, August 14 at 4:25 p.m. E.T.

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Radio: 95.7

TV: NFL Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Odds: Raiders -3.5

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire