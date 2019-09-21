Raiders vs. Vikings live stream: How to watch NFL Week 3 game online

Talk about a road trip.

After two home games to open the season, the Raiders will play five consecutive games on the road. In fact, the next time the Silver and Black will be at the Coliseum is in Week 9 against the Detroit Lions.

Oakland begins this expedition in Minnesota, as they take on Kirk Cousins and the Vikings.

The Vikings are coming off a 21-16 loss to Green Bay in Week 2, a game that saw Cousins struggle mightily against a surprisingly potent Packers defense.

The Raiders will be looking to rebound after a 28-10 defeat at home against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Oakland jumped out to an early lead before allowing 28 unanswered points.

Here's how you can watch Raiders-Vikings:

Start time: Sunday, Sept. 22, at 10:00 a.m. PT

TV channel: FOX (KTVU)

Raiders live stream: fuboTV -- Get a free trial





