Each of the last four games of the season are important for the Raiders (6-6), but Sunday's clash with the Titans (7-5) is vital to keeping their playoff hopes alive.

If the Raiders lose on Sunday, the final three games might not be as important.

At the moment, Oakland's postseason odds sit at seven percent. A win boosts their odds to 15 percent, but a loss would give the Raiders just a one percent chance of making the playoffs.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Entering Sunday's game at the Oakland Coliseum, the Titans hold the No. 7 seed in the AFC while the Raiders are No. 8, so the contest will have serious implications on the playoff race.

The Raiders' offense took a big hit Friday when star right tackle Trent Brown was ruled out due to a pectoral injury. On defense, Jon Gruden and Co. need to make they slow down Tennessee running back Derrick Henry in order to have a chance to win.

[RELATED: Five Raiders to watch vs. Titans]

Here's how to watch the Raiders-Titans Week 14 clash on TV and online:

Start time: Sunday, Dec. 8, at 1:25 p.m. PT

TV Channel: CBS

Live stream: fuboTV -- Get a free trial





Raiders vs. Titans live stream: How to watch Week 14 NFL game online originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area