Raiders vs. Texans Time, TV schedule, odds, streaming, how to watch

Coming off their Week 6 bye, this is a must-win game for the Raiders if they want to get their season back on track. Sitting at 1-4, the Raiders can’t afford to drop to 1-5 in the AFC West.

The good news is that the Raiders will be at home and will take on arguably the worst team in the NFL in the Texans. However, Houston has been competitive in every game this season and will certainly keep this game close throughout.

To get you prepared for this game, here is everything you need to know about how to watch this game, streaming options and all of the latest odds via Tipico:

What: Houston Texans (1-3-1) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (1-4)

When: Sunday, October 23 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Radio: 95.7

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Referee Crew: John Hussey

Odds: Raiders -7

Point Total: 45.5

Announcers: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta

TV: CBS

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire