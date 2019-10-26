Raiders vs. Texans live stream: How to watch NFL Week 8 game online

The Raiders will head to Houston to take on the Texans on Sunday after a 42-23 road loss against the Packers in Week 7.

The upcoming matchup is one Jon Gruden is looking forward to -- especially since that means more eyes on Deshaun Watson.

The Texans quarterback has received praise from Gruden, but he's aware that puts the Raiders in a tough spot. The Raiders have a secret weapon of their own in rookie Josh Jacobs. The Texans haven't allowed a 100-yard rusher for 23 straight regular-season games, according to AP Sports, but Jacobs could be the man to break that streak.

Watson seeks to bounce back after throwing two interceptions for his second straight week in a 30-23 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Here's how you can watch Raiders-Texans on Sunday.

Start time: Sunday, Oct. 27, at 1:25 p.m. PT

TV channel: CBS (KPIX)

