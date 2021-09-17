Raiders vs. Steelers: Time, TV schedule, odds, streaming, how to watch

The Raiders got their first win of the season in Week 1, beating the Ravens in dramatic fashion. But they will have an even tougher test in Week 2 as they travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers during a short week. To get you prepared for the game, here is everything you need to know about this matchup:

What: Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0)

When: Sunday, September 19 at 1:00 p.m. E.T.

Where: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA

Radio: 95.7

TV: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Odds: Raiders +5.5

Referee: Jerome Boger

Announcing Crew: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis

TV Map:

