Raiders vs. Steelers: Time, TV schedule, odds, streaming, how to watch
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Raiders got their first win of the season in Week 1, beating the Ravens in dramatic fashion. But they will have an even tougher test in Week 2 as they travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers during a short week. To get you prepared for the game, here is everything you need to know about this matchup:
What: Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0)
When: Sunday, September 19 at 1:00 p.m. E.T.
Where: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA
Radio: 95.7
TV: CBS
Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)
Odds: Raiders +5.5
Referee: Jerome Boger
Announcing Crew: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
TV Map:
Like this article?
Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning
An error has occured
Please re-enter your email address.
Thanks for signing up!
You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.