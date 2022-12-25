Raiders vs. Steelers highlights Week 16
Watch the highlights from the Week 16 matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Watch the highlights from the Week 16 matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
In Week One, the Vikings beat the Packers by two scores, 23-7. Since then, the Vikings have won 11 games. Each has been a one-score game. Saturday’s walk-off winner, courtesy of a 61-yard field goal from kicker Greg Joseph, gave Minnesota its eleventh one-score victory of the year, an all-time record. The kick from Joseph [more]
Pittsburgh just keeps finding ways to win games.
The Christmas Eve slate of NFL games did not disappoint. Here are the winners and losers from Saturday's Week 16 games.
See who won't be suiting up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Sunday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals
Raiders made the wrong kind of NFL history for most blown halftime leads in a season
The cold didn't stop some New Yorkers from going on with their Christmas Eve rituals, from ice skating at Bryant Park to staying true to tradition at St. Patrick's Cathedral.
The NFC East has not been decided.
There was no Immaculate Reception, but there was a comeback for the Steelers. George Pickens caught a 14-yard pass from Kenny Pickett with 46 seconds left, delivering the Steelers an unexpected 13-10 victory. The Steelers moved to 7-8 to remain alive in the playoff race. In blowing another fourth quarter lead, the Raiders fell to [more]
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple took issue with what he considered a "dirty play" by New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones in the Week 16 matchup.
Brock Purdy shook off a sluggish first half and did what he has done since taking over as starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers: He delivered big plays. Purdy threw two more long touchdown passes to George Kittle and the 49ers beat the Washington Commanders 37-20 on Saturday for their eighth straight win. “He’s just getting the ball to us," Kittle said.
After throwing for two touchdowns against the Washington Commanders, 49ers QB Brock Purdy joined an exclusive club.
Most first-round quarterbacks get three years to prove themselves. Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will get only two. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that the Jets will move on from Wilson after the 2022 season. Per Glazer, the Jets have lost confidence in Wilson — and Wilson has lost confidence in himself. Wilson’s self-confidence, says [more]
Was this a dirty play by Mac Jones?
How NFL playoff picture and NFC and AFC standings look with Week 16 nearly complete. The Jaguars moved into AFC South lead after Titans' loss.
The Patriots still aren't eliminated from playoff contention after their Week 16 loss to the Bengals. Here's how the AFC playoff picture looks heading into Week 17.
The 49ers have already won the NFC West, but they still stayed sharp against the Commanders with a 37-20 victory on Saturday. Quarterback Brock Purdy continued his strong play since taking over as San Francisco’s quarterback, finishing the contest 15-of-22 passing for 234 yards with a pair of touchdowns and an interception — good for [more]
Why this game was unlike most in the Patrick Mahomes Era.
Dak Prescott has seven interceptions in the Cowboys’ last four games
The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris' No. 32 during a bittersweet ceremony on Saturday night at halftime of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The long-planned honor came three days after Harris died at age 72 and one day after the 50th anniversary of “The Immaculate Reception” Harris pulled off in a playoff victory over the Raiders. Harris' widow, Dana Dokmanovich, and their son, Dok, joined Steelers president Art Rooney II on stage while many of Harris' former teammates, coaches and rivals-turned-friends stood nearby.
After recording two sacks in the 49ers' win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Nick Bosa has a new goal in mind.