Raiders vs Steelers final score: Steelers win 23-18 to spoil Raiders home opener

This game started out pretty much as we expected. With both teams going three-and-out. The Steelers had two of them to get things started. Then it really got interesting.

On the Raiders’ second possession of the game, they got things moving. Eventually they found themselves in fourth and inches from the Pittsburgh 32-yard-line. They lined up like they were going to try and punch it up the gut, but opted for the play action fake, hitting Davante Adams for the touchdown instead.

In a game where scoring seemed like it would be at a premium, that touchdown seemed like it would loom large. But three plays later, the Steelers answered back in a big way. Calvin Austin III broke open deep and Kenny Pickett launched one for him and 72 yards later, the Steelers had tied it up.

From there it was back to some defensive football. TJ Watt got around Jermaine Eluemunor to sack Garoppolo and help force a Raiders punt. Then Maxx Crosby returned the favor with a sack to force a punt.

When the Raiders got the ball back, they moved into Pittsburgh territory only to turn it over. A Jimmy G pass over the middle for Michael Mayer was picked off by Levi Wallace to give the Steelers the ball back.

They took advantage of the turnover, driving into Vegas territory. On third and short, Pickett snuck it up the middle for the first down on third and one. Then Maxx Crosby grabbed a Steeler player’s leg and pulled him off the pile and was slapped with a 15-yard personal foul penalty. The Raiders would ultimately make the stop on the drive, but the penalty would put the Steelers in field goal range and they took a 10-7 lead.

The Steelers would add another field goal late in the second quarter to extend the lead to 13-7. Then they would add another field goal in the third quarter to make it a 16-7 game.

Now a two-score game, the Raiders needed to get something going. Instead JImmy Garoppolo threw another interception and the Steelers took the ball and mounted their best drive of the game, ending with a touchdown pass from Kenny Pickett to tight end Pat Freiermuth for the touchdown.

With under four minutes left in the third quarter, and a 23-7 Steelers lead, the game was officially out of hand.

The Raiders would make it interesting late, driving for a touchdown, again to Davante Adams. Down 16, they went for two. A questionable pass interference on Minkah Fitzpatrick gave the Raiders two shots at it. On the second attempt, the Steelers sold out on the run, leaving tight end Michael Mayer wide open for the score.

A defensive stop would give the Raiders the ball back with 4:35 left. Then a big return by DeAndre Carter started that drive near midfield. They would drive to the eight-yard-line, but curiously opt to kick a field goal rather than go for it on fourth and four.

The Steelers would get one first down, taking ore than two minutes off the clock. With 12 seconds left and 85 yards to go, Jimmy G threw an interception to end the game.

Steelers come into Allegiant and take down the Raiders 23-18.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire