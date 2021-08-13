Raiders vs. Seahawks: Time, TV schedule, odds, streaming, how to watch

We are back! The Raiders will take the field for the first time this season, hosting the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 of the preseason. This will also be the first time that fans will be in attendance at Allegiant Stadium, which should make for a special atmosphere and environment.

To get you prepared for the game, here is everything you need to know about this matchup:

What: Las Vegas Raiders (0-0) vs. Seattle Seahawks (0-0)

When: Saturday, August 14 at 9:00 p.m. E.T.

Where: Allegiant Stadium

Radio: 95.7

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Odds: Raiders -1.5

Referee: Land Clark

TV: KTVU, KING

Announcing Crew: Brent Musburger, Lincoln Kennedy

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.