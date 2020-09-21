Raiders vs Saints Week 2 inactives: RT Trent Brown OUT

It’s Monday Night Football. It’s the Raiders home opener. And the Saints are in town. Here are the inactive:
Raiders
T Trent Brown
T Sam Young
LB Nick Kwiatkoski
DT Daniel Ross
WR Rico Gafford
CB Amik Robertson
Notes: Expected to replace Brown (calf) and Young (groin) at right tackle for the Raiders is Denzelle Good. Replacing Kwiatkoski (pec) at linebacker is expected to be Nicholas Morrow. LB/DB Javin White was activated from the practice squad today.
Saints
WR Michael Thomas
DE Marcus Davenport
LB Chase Hansen
C Will Clapp
DB D.J. Swearinger
DT Shy Tuttle
RB Dwayne Washington
