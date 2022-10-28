Raiders vs. Saints: Time, TV schedule, odds, streaming, how to watch

After getting a much-needed win over the Texans in Week 7, the Raiders are hoping to get another here in Week 8. They’ll head to New Orleans, to take on the Saints. New Orleans sits at just 2-5, but due to their division, they could be in first place by the end of the week.

Can the Raiders go into one of the most imposing stadiums in the NFL and get a win? Or will this be too much for Josh McDaniels’ team to handle?

To get you prepared for this game, here is everything you need to know about how to watch this game, streaming options and all of the latest odds via Tipico:

What: Las Vegas Raiders (2-4) vs. New Orleans Saints (2-5)

When: Sunday, October 30 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Radio: 95.7

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Referee Crew: Scott Novak

Odds: Raiders -1.5

Point Total: 49.5

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

TV: CBS

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire