Raiders vs. Saints live stream: How to watch NFL Week 2 game online, on TV

How to watch Raiders vs. Saints MNF game online and on TV originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Raiders' new era really gets started Monday.

The Silver and Black are 1-0 since moving to Las Vegas after beating the Carolina Panthers on the road in Week 1, and but the Raiders truly begin their time in Sin City with Monday night's home opener against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

No fans will be in attendance, but The Killers will be there to perform at halftime. Saints star Michael Thomas won't play Monday after injuring his ankle in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Can the Raiders take advantage to move to start a season 2-0 for the first time since 2017? Will quarterback Derek Carr mention another member of Jon Gruden's family in an audible?

For those answers, here's how to watch Raiders-Saints on "Monday Night Football."

When: Monday, Sept. 19 at 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN